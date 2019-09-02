2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: The 30 best sleepers outside the top-120 in ADP

Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 106th RB RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 99 SOS 28 ADP 120.9 2018 Stats RUYDS 521 REC 14 REYDS 72 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 Freeman isn't going to overtake Phillip Lindsday for the starting job, and it will likely take an injury to Lindsday for Freeman to become a weekly Fantasy starter in most leagues. And let's see what happens with Theo Riddick (shoulder) when healthy. But I still believe the Broncos want to increase Freeman's workload from the 10.2 total touches he averaged as a rookie in 2018. And he could be Denver's best bet to work at the goal line. He's not sexy, especially with Lindsay still the lead guy, but he is a great stash candidate in all formats.

Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #36

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 104th RB RNK 45th PROJ PTS 111 SOS 4 ADP 126.7 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Pollard's ADP might skyrocket this weekend and early next week if Elliott remains out. Pollard's looked amazing in the preseason, and it's a great situation when a running back with talent plays behind an exceptional offensive line. Pollard would be a weekly starter for any games Elliott misses in the regular season. Every Elliott owner should prioritize drafting Pollard, maybe as early as Round 8, but he's also a great player to speculate on in Round 10 or later if you don't draft Elliott. Pollard is looking like one of the best lottery tickets in 2019, and he could be this year's version of James Conner, who was a star in place of Le'Veon Bell in Pittsburgh last season because of a holdout.

Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 114th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 119 SOS 17 ADP 133.1 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 26 REYDS 199 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.9 Another good lottery ticket, Samuels showed the impact he could make when Conner got hurt late in the 2018 season. Samuels closed last year with at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row. He had three games over that span with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. The Steelers will likely use Samuels in tandem with Conner at times this year, and he could have standalone value with a late-round pick. I'm trying to get Samuels in every league this season, especially in Round 10 or later.

Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 122nd RB RNK 53rd PROJ PTS 134 SOS 16 ADP 134.4 2018 Stats RUYDS 178 REC 41 REYDS 268 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 In full disclosure, Thompson's ADP gets a little pumped up because our projections on SportsLine have him as the No. 34 running back in PPR. That could be accurate, especially if Thompson stays healthy, but he's missed 12 games over the past two years. He also has to contend with Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson, which shouldn't leave him many opportunities for carries. Now, he should be the third-down back for Washington, and he scored 59 PPR points in his first three games in 2018 before injuries became a problem. I would absolutely take a flier on Thompson with a late-round pick in PPR, and he could be a starter for you as long as he stays on the field.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 91st RB RNK 38th PROJ PTS 83 SOS 25 ADP 137.0 2018 Stats RUYDS 206 REC 15 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 I love drafting Jackson in every league, and I usually draft him in the Round 8-9 range depending on format. I'm concerned Melvin Gordon is going to miss most of the regular season because of his holdout, and Jackson should work in tandem with Austin Ekeler. While Ekeler is the running back to own in this tandem — look for him in Round 6 in PPR, Round 7 in non-PPR leagues — I still expect Jackson to get a decent workload. And he could be the running back working at the goal line and killing the clock for the Chargers, which is valuable. Remember, Gordon has scored 28 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #40

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 109th RB RNK 47th PROJ PTS 97 SOS 19 ADP 143.9 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 It didn't seem like Singletary would be able to make an impact early in the season, but the Bills' decision to release LeSean McCoy creates an avenue for immediate value. Frank Gore is likely to still have a role, but this figures to be a good opportunity for Singletary as a rookie. Singletary could be fun to have on your Fantasy team if he gets an increased workload. It might not happen right away, but it could be great if Buffalo turns him loose.

Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 130th RB RNK 55th PROJ PTS 100 SOS 20 ADP 145.0 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I don't love Mattison as a talent, but he could have a tremendous opportunity as the backup to Dalvin Cook. I'm hopeful that this is Cook's breakout season, and he's someone you should draft with confidence in Round 2 in all leagues. But let's face it, he's been injury prone, missing 17 of a possible 32 games over his first two seasons in the NFL. Should he go down again this year, Mattison appears to be next in line, and he's worth a late-round pick, especially as a handcuff for Cook.

Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 116th RB RNK 49th PROJ PTS 92 SOS 31 ADP 149.5 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hill is one of my favorite rookies this season, and I like his setup in Baltimore as the likely second running back behind Mark Ingram. The Ravens are going to be among the league leaders in rushing attempts, and I expect to see Hill working in tandem with Ingram. We'll see what Baltimore would do if Ingram misses any time with an injury, but I have no problem stashing Hill on my bench for a few weeks. It could be worth it later in the year.

Damien Harris RB NE New England • #53

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 133rd RB RNK 54th PROJ PTS 98 SOS 32 ADP 152.2 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Sony Michel will remain the starter for the Patriots, and James White is locked into his role as the pass-catching running back. But Harris should have the chance for a few touches each week, and Michel has already shown last year and this offseason that he could miss time because of his knees. I would love to see what Harris could do with an extended workload, and the Patriots won't be afraid to use him if he's capable of getting the job done, even as a rookie. He will likely need a Michel injury to become a Fantasy starter, but he's a good running back to stash in all leagues.