Our Dynasty Central update this week includes new tiers, with an assist from a recent podcast and our first full start-up mock since the NFL Draft. This was a Superflex mock, so guys like Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis went earlier than expected, but I thought it was also interesting to see the exact order the top-12 rookies went, and how that compares to my current rookie-only rankings. First, here are the top-12 from that mock (overall pick in mock):

1. Breece Hall (3.01)

2. Treylon Burks (6.01)

3. Drake London (6.03)

4. Garrett Wilson (6.08)

5. Kenneth Walker (7.05)

6. Chris Olave (7.12)

7. Jameson Williams (8.01)

8. Skyy Moore (8.02)

9. Kenny Pickett (9.06)

10. Christian Watson (9.08)

11. James Cook (9.12)

12. Rachaad White (10.02)

Jahan Dotson was the only player from my Superflex rookie-only top-12 who is missing. But maybe more interesting is that the gap from Hall to Burks was bigger than the gap from Burks to Skyy Moore. I've said this before, but this feels like a great year to trade back a few spots if you're sitting on the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in a rookie draft.

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 5/4

Dynasty Running Back Rankings 5/5

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 5/6

Dynasty Tight End Rankings 5/5

Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 5/6

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 5/2

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 5/11

Dynasty Running Back Tiers 5/11

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 5/11

Dynasty Tight End Tiers 5/11

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 5/12

One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3

Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19

Rookie-only mock 4/12

Superflex start-up mock 4/1

One-QB start-up mock 3/30

Superflex start-up mock 2/17

One-QB start-up mock 2/10

Prospect Profiles

QB

Malik Willis Prospect Profile

Matt Corral Prospect Profile

Kenny Pickett Prospect Profile

Desmond Ridder Prospect Profile

RB

Breece Hall Prospect Profile

James Cook Prospect Profile

Kenneth Walker Prospect Profile

Isaiah Spiller Prospect Profile

Dameon Pierce Prospect Profile

WR

Garrett Wilson Prospect Profile

Chris Olave Prospect profile

Jameson Williams Prospect Profile

Treylon Burks Prospect Profile

Drake London Prospect Profile

Christian Watson Prospect Profile

Jahan Dotson Prospect Profile

Skyy Moore Prospect Profile

Tyquan Thornton Prospect Profile

George Pickens Prospect Profile

TE

Trey McBride Prospect Profile

Greg Dulcich Prospect Profile

Mailbags

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/27

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/13

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/30

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/18

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/1

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/15

Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/1