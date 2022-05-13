Our Dynasty Central update this week includes new tiers, with an assist from a recent podcast and our first full start-up mock since the NFL Draft. This was a Superflex mock, so guys like Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis went earlier than expected, but I thought it was also interesting to see the exact order the top-12 rookies went, and how that compares to my current rookie-only rankings. First, here are the top-12 from that mock (overall pick in mock):
1. Breece Hall (3.01)
2. Treylon Burks (6.01)
3. Drake London (6.03)
4. Garrett Wilson (6.08)
5. Kenneth Walker (7.05)
6. Chris Olave (7.12)
7. Jameson Williams (8.01)
8. Skyy Moore (8.02)
9. Kenny Pickett (9.06)
10. Christian Watson (9.08)
11. James Cook (9.12)
12. Rachaad White (10.02)
Jahan Dotson was the only player from my Superflex rookie-only top-12 who is missing. But maybe more interesting is that the gap from Hall to Burks was bigger than the gap from Burks to Skyy Moore. I've said this before, but this feels like a great year to trade back a few spots if you're sitting on the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in a rookie draft.
Please, let me know on Twitter if there's something Dynasty-related that you want to see in this space in the future.
Rankings
Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 5/4
Dynasty Running Back Rankings 5/5
Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 5/6
Dynasty Tight End Rankings 5/5
Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 5/6
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 5/2
Tiers
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 5/11
Dynasty Running Back Tiers 5/11
Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 5/11
Dynasty Tight End Tiers 5/11
Mock Drafts
Superflex start-up mock 5/12
One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3
Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19
Rookie-only mock 4/12
Superflex start-up mock 4/1
One-QB start-up mock 3/30
Superflex start-up mock 2/17
One-QB start-up mock 2/10
Prospect Profiles
QB
Malik Willis Prospect Profile
Matt Corral Prospect Profile
Kenny Pickett Prospect Profile
Desmond Ridder Prospect Profile
RB
Breece Hall Prospect Profile
James Cook Prospect Profile
Kenneth Walker Prospect Profile
Isaiah Spiller Prospect Profile
Dameon Pierce Prospect Profile
WR
Garrett Wilson Prospect Profile
Chris Olave Prospect profile
Jameson Williams Prospect Profile
Treylon Burks Prospect Profile
Drake London Prospect Profile
Christian Watson Prospect Profile
Jahan Dotson Prospect Profile
Skyy Moore Prospect Profile
Tyquan Thornton Prospect Profile
George Pickens Prospect Profile
TE
Trey McBride Prospect Profile
Greg Dulcich Prospect Profile
Mailbags
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/27
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 4/13
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/30
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/18
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 3/1
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/15
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mailbag 2/1