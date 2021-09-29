So in Week 4, Fantasy managers turn their longing eyes to Chuba Hubbard. That's what happens when the consensus No. 1 in Fantasy, Christian McCaffrey, is again out nursing a hamstring. There's plenty of other drama and unfriendly Fantasy matchups to consider.
Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for running backs are here for Week 4 to help you find answers. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more.
Running Backs
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hubbard is expected to start for the injured Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), and it's worth trusting Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back this week in all leagues. He had 14 touches in Week 3 at Houston when McCaffrey got hurt, converting 11 carries into 52 yards, along with three catches for 27 yards on five targets. We'll see what role Royce Freeman has, but Hubbard should have a big game catching the ball. Dallas is No. 3 in receptions allowed to running backs with 26 on the season.
Trey Sermon RB
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see what happens with Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) this week, but if he remains out then consider Sermon a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. He only had 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against Green Bay, adding two catches for 3 yards on three targets, but this is a better matchup in Week 4. Seattle has allowed four running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season with Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Derrick Henry and Alexander Mattison, and hopefully Sermon gets involved in the passing game because the Seahawks are No. 2 in receptions allowed to running backs with 27. And in the past three meetings with Seattle, San Francisco running backs have six total touchdowns.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There was a lot to like about Edwards-Helaire's performance in Week 3 against the Chargers. He had season highs in carries (17) and yards (100), and he also added two catches for 9 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, the Chiefs stuck with him after he fumbled for the second game in a row. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that was gashed against the run by the Cowboys in Week 3 with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 28 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully, Edwards-Helaire stays hot in this matchup.
JAC Jacksonville • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Robinson is likely going to struggle on the ground in this game against the Bengals. Cincinnati held Dalvin Cook and David Montgomery to identical rushing lines in the first two games (20 carries for 61 yards), and Najee Harris had 14 carries for 40 yards in Week 3. Where Robinson should excel is catching the ball, and the Bengals have allowed the most receptions to running backs this year. Cook had six catches for 43 yards on seven targets, and Harris had 14 catches for 102 yards on 19 targets. The Bears running backs also combined for five receptions in Week 2. Robinson just had six catches for 46 yards on six targets in Week 3 against Arizona, and he also added 15 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He should be considered a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues this week.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If you were to say Sanders averaged 13.5 yards per carry and had three catches on four targets in Week 3 at Dallas then I would have expected a huge stat line. But as we know, he only had two carries against the Cowboys despite playing 60 percent of the snaps. Philadelphia just forgot to run the ball, but I expect that to change in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Even though I like Jalen Hurts to have a big game, a lot of his production could come in garbage time. Sanders should get plenty of work early, and the Chiefs have allowed a running back to score in every game this year. I hope Nick Sirianni doesn't forget about Sanders again this week, but he's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Both Bills running backs should have the chance for production this week against the Texans, but I'll go with Moss over Devin Singletary given what Moss did in Week 3 against Washington. He played 56 percent of the snaps compared to 43 percent of Singletary, and Moss finished with 13 carries for 60 yards, along with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He has now scored three touchdowns in the past two games, and the Texans defense should only be a speed bump in slowing down Buffalo's offense this week, leading to more scoring chances for Moss.
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We don't know if Giovani Bernard (knee) will play this week against the Patriots, but Fournette would be a solid flex option if Bernard is out given the potential of an increased role in the passing game. Maybe Fournette will even be the first Buccaneers running back to score on the ground this year. So far, Fournette scored 10 PPR points in Week 1 against Dallas and 11 PPR points in Week 2 against Atlanta. I would expect him to be in that range or better if Bernard doesn't play, and hopefully Fournette is helping Tampa Bay kill the clock in what should be a win.
Sony Michel RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Darrel Henderson (ribs) could be out again in Week 4 against the Cardinals, which would give Michel the chance for a big workload for the second week in a row. He had 20 carries for 67 yards in Week 3 against Tampa Bay with Henderson out, and Michel also added a surprising three catches for 12 yards on four targets. The Cardinals have allowed more than 130 total yards to Cook and Robinson in each of the past two games, so Michel has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week if Henderson sits.
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hines has two games this season with at least five catches, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each of those outings. Carson Wentz should lean on Hines in the passing game, and the Dolphins have struggled with pass-catching running backs this year. Miami is among seven teams that have allowed 20 receptions to running backs in three games. Hines should be considered a flex option in PPR this week.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Patterson is a sleeper at running back or receiver this week, and he has 11 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in his past two games. He's become a valuable weapon for Matt Ryan, and he should be involved in the run game as well with 14 carries in his past two outings. Mike Davis is still the best running back for the Falcons, but you can also use Patterson as a flex option in Week 4.
NE New England • #37
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Harris is headed for a tough game in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, and he's only worth using as a flex option at best, with his value slightly higher in non-PPR leagues. We'll see if he takes on a bigger role in the passing game with James White (hip) out, but White's playing time will likely go to J.J. Taylor or Brandon Bolden instead. Harris had either 100 total yards or a touchdown in his first two games before getting locked down by the Saints in Week 3, and a similar fate likely awaits him this week.
BAL Baltimore • #34
Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year
I wish Williams was coming off a strong game in Week 3 against Detroit, but he flopped as the Start of the Week with five carries for 22 yards and no catches. Prior to Week 3, Williams had at least 93 total yards in each of his first two outings, but it's tough to trust him with Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman getting more work. At best, Williams is a flex option this week, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. Denver has yet to allow a running back to score this year, including against Saquon Barkley and James Robinson.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Williams had his first NFL touchdown in Week 3 against the Jets, and it was his first game with double digits in PPR points with 12. But he also lost his first fumble, which could lead to Melvin Gordon getting more work. The two are splitting touches almost evenly through three games, which limits the upside for both, but I don't love either one this week against Baltimore. While the Ravens have allowed five rushing touchdowns to running backs this year, no running back has more than 47 yards on the ground. Williams is just a flex option in Week 4.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It was great to see Conner get two touchdowns in Week 3 at Jacksonville, but don't chase that production. Instead, Chase Edmonds should remain the best Fantasy running back for the Cardinals, and he's worth using as a No. 2 PPR running back this week. Conner did well against the Jaguars with 11 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added his first catch this season for 10 yards. It's clear that if he doesn't score he won't be a good Fantasy asset, and the Rams have allowed just one rushing touchdown from a running back this year.
Kenyan Drake RB
LV Las Vegas • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We thought when Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) got hurt that Drake would be the focal point of the Raiders backfield, but that's been Peyton Barber instead. Drake has remained in his role as the change-of-pace running back and pass catcher, and he only has 15 carries and eight catches in the past two games with Jacobs out. Barber, meanwhile, has 36 carries and three catches over that span. We'll see what happens when Jacobs returns and if all three will play, but I would only use Drake as a flex option in PPR. Drake does have two games with five catches this season, but he's still looking for his first touchdown.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gaskin has been a bust for the season so far, and it's hard to trust him in Week 4 against the Colts. While he did have a season-high 13 carries in Week 3 at Las Vegas, he's yet to score a touchdown this year and topped out at 11 PPR points in Week 1 at New England. Malcolm Brown is too much of a factor for Gaskin, especially in short-yardage situations, and the Dolphins offensive line has been a problem as well. The Colts have allowed Chris Carson and Derrick Henry to each gain over 110 total yards this year, but neither scored a touchdown. And the Colts have allowed just 11 receptions to running backs this season. Gaskin is still worth using as a flex option in PPR, but he's no longer a must-start Fantasy running back heading into Week 4.