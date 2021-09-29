Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Hubbard is expected to start for the injured Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), and it's worth trusting Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back this week in all leagues. He had 14 touches in Week 3 at Houston when McCaffrey got hurt, converting 11 carries into 52 yards, along with three catches for 27 yards on five targets. We'll see what role Royce Freeman has, but Hubbard should have a big game catching the ball. Dallas is No. 3 in receptions allowed to running backs with 26 on the season.

Trey Sermon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -2.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 We'll see what happens with Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) this week, but if he remains out then consider Sermon a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. He only had 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against Green Bay, adding two catches for 3 yards on three targets, but this is a better matchup in Week 4. Seattle has allowed four running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season with Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Derrick Henry and Alexander Mattison, and hopefully Sermon gets involved in the passing game because the Seahawks are No. 2 in receptions allowed to running backs with 27. And in the past three meetings with Seattle, San Francisco running backs have six total touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI KC -7 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 189 REC 5 REYDS 38 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 There was a lot to like about Edwards-Helaire's performance in Week 3 against the Chargers. He had season highs in carries (17) and yards (100), and he also added two catches for 9 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, the Chiefs stuck with him after he fumbled for the second game in a row. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that was gashed against the run by the Cowboys in Week 3 with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 28 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully, Edwards-Helaire stays hot in this matchup.

James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 15.1 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 12 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.4 Robinson is likely going to struggle on the ground in this game against the Bengals. Cincinnati held Dalvin Cook and David Montgomery to identical rushing lines in the first two games (20 carries for 61 yards), and Najee Harris had 14 carries for 40 yards in Week 3. Where Robinson should excel is catching the ball, and the Bengals have allowed the most receptions to running backs this year. Cook had six catches for 43 yards on seven targets, and Harris had 14 catches for 102 yards on 19 targets. The Bears running backs also combined for five receptions in Week 2. Robinson just had six catches for 46 yards on six targets in Week 3 against Arizona, and he also added 15 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He should be considered a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues this week.