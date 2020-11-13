Watch Now: Week 10 Good and Bad Buys: DraftKings ( 3:49 )

Wayne Gallman will be the Giants lead running back for at least the next three games after Devonta Freeman (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday. That makes Gallman a sleeper in Week 10 against the Eagles.

He's done a nice job as a Fantasy asset in place of Freeman and has scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including 16 PPR points against the Eagles in Week 7. In that first game at Philadelphia, Gallman had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 20 yards on five targets.

The catches have disappeared since then because Gallman only has two for 27 yards on three targets in the past two games against Tampa Bay and Washington, but he has scored a touchdown in three games in a row. And the game against Washington in Week 9 was his best of the season with 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 9 yards on two targets.

The Eagles have allowed a running back to score in two of their past three games, but they've been tough to run on. Still, based on his potential workload, I would trust Gallman as a flex option this week in all leagues.

Now, let's look at some other sleeper options for Week 10, as well as DFS options to use on DraftKings and FanDuel this week.

Week 10 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats PAYDS 2002 RUYDS 108 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.6 Carr should be considered a low-end starting option this week in all leagues against the Broncos, who have allowed 562 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions the past two games against Herbert and Matt Ryan. Carr hasn't scored more than 17 Fantasy points in the past two games against Cleveland and the Chargers, but both were on the road. In three home games this season, Carr is averaging 24.3 Fantasy points per game. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 1514 RUYDS 65 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.8 Mayfield should be a good streaming option against the Texans, who have allowed at least 283 passing yards and two total touchdowns to four quarterbacks in a row, including Jake Luton last week. Mayfield only has one game this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, but I can see him getting his second 20-point outing this week at home. Nick Foles QB CHI Chicago • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 1746 RUYDS 1 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.5 Foles could be considered a streaming option in deeper leagues on Monday night against the Vikings. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games in a row, and Minnesota has allowed an opposing quarterback to pass for at least three touchdowns in three of the past four games.

Running backs Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 24 REYDS 173 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 I wouldn't start McKinnon in non-PPR leagues, but I like him as at least a flex in PPR. He does have two touchdowns in his past two games, but I like that he has seven catches for 56 yards on eight targets over that span. The Saints have allowed three running backs to catch at least five passes in three of their past four games. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #45

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 38 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 I'm not sure what the Dolphins backfield will look like this week because Matt Breida (hamstring) could play, and DeAndre Washington is eligible to make his Miami debut. But in Week 9 at Arizona it was Ahmed who played the most for the Dolphins in the first game without Myles Gaskin (knee), and he had seven carries for 38 yards. Jordan Howard will likely steal touchdowns again, and he scored in Week 9. But I would gamble on Ahmed as a flex if Breida remains out. And if Breida plays then you can put him in this spot as a potential flex option. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 225 REC 22 REYDS 141 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Fournette should again be the better Fantasy option for the Buccaneers this week over Ronald Jones, and he is a borderline starter in PPR. He has six catches in two of his past three games and at least six targets in each game over that span. In Week 2 against Carolina, Fournette had his best game of the season with 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 13 yards on five targets. It would be great if history repeated itself this week. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 310 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Neither Denver running back played well in Week 9 at Atlanta, but Lindsay had more carries and targets than Gordon despite less playing time. He's been the better Broncos running back this season on a per touch basis, and it would be great if he continued to get more work than Gordon moving forward. For this week, consider Lindsay a flex option against a Raiders defense that is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. Troymaine Pope RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 73 REC 5 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 With Justin Jackson (knee) ruled out, the Chargers will likely use Pope, Kalen Ballage and Joshua Kelley as their top running backs in Week 10. Kelley is too tough to trust based on his poor performances of late, but Pope and Ballage are interesting sleepers. Pope looked great in Week 8 at Denver with 10 carries for 67 yards, along with five catches for 28 yards on seven targets before suffering a concussion, and I would give a slight nod to him over Ballage if healthy. But Ballage also played well in Week 9 against the Raiders with Pope out, rushing 15 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards on three targets. As of Friday afternoon, I would consider Pope a flex if he plays as expected, and Ballage could be a flex if Pope is out.

Wide receivers Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 50% 2020 Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Jerry Jeudy should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, but Patrick isn't far behind. He has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in the past four games he's been able to finish, including Week 9 at Atlanta when he had four catches for 29 yards and a score on nine targets. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 401 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Amendola is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Kenny Golladay (hip) is out again in Week 10 against Washington. Amendola has played three games this season without Golladay, and he has at least seven targets in all of them, including two games with at least 13 PPR points. He just had seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Minnesota. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Hopefully, Aiyuk picks up where he left off prior to being out in Week 9 because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his previous two games against New England and Seattle, Aiyuk had 14 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he should be the No. 1 target for Nick Mullens. It's a tough matchup against the Saints, but I like Aiyuk as a borderline starter in all leagues. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 177 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Prior to playing the Raiders in bad wind in Week 8, Higgins had at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and Odell Beckham (ACL) is out for the season. We'll see if he can become a go-to option for Baker Mayfield, and Higgins has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in a great matchup against the Texans, who have allowed nine touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. This could be a great week for Jarvis Landry as well. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 47 REYDS 359 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 The matchup for the Panthers is bad against the Buccaneers, but Samuel could be looking at additional work with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out. Carolina has given Samuel at least three carries in five of his past seven games, and he has two rushing touchdowns over that span. He also just had season highs in targets (nine), catches (nine), yards (105) and scored a receiving touchdown for the second game in a row. He's had the ball in his hands at least seven times in four games in a row, and he's averaging 18.3 PPR points over that span. Consider him a flex this week against Tampa Bay.

Tight ends Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 54 REYDS 302 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Graham has at least six targets in four games in a row, and hopefully he can find the end zone for the sixth time this year against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed a tight end to score at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 331 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 With Preston Williams (foot) on injured reserve, we should see more targets for Gesicki, who has struggled to be a consistent threat this season. This is a good week to feature Gesicki since the Chargers have allowed a tight end to score in five of their past seven games. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 236 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Thomas failed to find the end zone in Week 9 at the Giants for the first time since Week 5, but hopefully he can have more success this week. The Lions have allowed four total touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games, and Thomas should be a popular target for Alex Smith in this matchup.

