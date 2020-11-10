Thankfully, Week 9 didn't have a huge rash of injuries to prominent Fantasy players. There were some big names who got hurt, including Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), David Johnson (concussion), Damien Harris (chest) and David Montgomery (concussion), but it was relatively quiet on the injury front compared to recent weeks.
Still, the waiver wire should be important again heading into Week 10, especially with players from the Chiefs, Falcons, Cowboys and Jets on a bye. There are plenty of quality players to add to your Fantasy roster with the playoffs approaching in most leagues.
The top quarterback options to add this week are Drew Lock and Tua Tagovailoa. At running back, the guys you're looking for include Duke Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Gus Edwards. There are plenty of receivers to pick up, including John Brown, Curtis Samuel, Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard. And I love a couple of tight ends to add this week in Dallas Goedert and Austin Hooper.
We also have DST and kicker streamers, and you should be active on the waiver wire this week. There are plenty of quality players who can help you in the short term -- and long term -- to help you win.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 10 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Ben Roethlisberger (knee/Reserver/COVID-19), Baker Mayfield (Reserve/COVID-19 ), Gardner Minshew (thumb), Andy Dalton (illness), Kyle Allen (ankle) and Sam Darnold (shoulder)
- On a bye: Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco and Garrett Gilbert
- Priority list: Drew Lock (35% rostered), Tua Tagovailoa (52%), Philip Rivers (40%), Baker Mayfield (49%), Nick Foles (23%), Jake Luton (8%) and Alex Smith (1%)
- Check to see if available: Carson Wentz (83% rostered), Derek Carr (82%) and Jared Goff (81%). Wentz had 31 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 7, and he gets to face them again in Week 10. Carr has a good matchup in Week 10 against Denver and is worth using as a low-end starter. Goff has a great matchup against Seattle and could be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 10. Including these guys, the priority list at quarterback is Goff, Wentz, Lock, Tagovailoa and Carr.
- Potential drop candidates: Cam Newton (81% rostered) and Matthew Stafford (80%). Newton had a solid game in Week 9 at the Jets as expected with 23 Fantasy points, but you're not going to start him in Week 10 against Baltimore. And Stafford can't be trusted in Week 10 against Washington if Kenny Golladay (hip) is out.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We had Lock listed here last week, and he delivered the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 9 at Atlanta with 32 points. He's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in consecutive outings, and he should stay hot in Week 10 at the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed a quarterback to pass for at least 288 yards and two touchdowns in four of its past five games. Lock should be considered a quality streaming option in all leagues, and he's worth 10% of your remaining FAB budget.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We saw the upside of Tagovailoa in Week 9 at Arizona with 24 Fantasy points, and he could stay hot in Week 10 against the Chargers, who have allowed at least two touchdowns to three quarterbacks in a row. The Dolphins run game is struggling with Myles Gaskin (knee) out, and Tagovailoa will have to carry the offense. He's worth streaming in Week 10 -- and he also faces Denver in Week 11, the Jets in Week 12 and Cincinnati in Week 12 -- for between 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Before facing the Ravens in Week 9, Rivers had scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two games in a row against the Bengals and Lions. He has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who have allowed at least 249 passing yards and two touchdowns in seven games in a row. Rivers could be a low-end streaming option in Week 10 for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mayfield is expected to play in Week 10 against Houston despite being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but keep an eye on his status. If he's active as expected, Mayfield could be a good streaming option against the Texans, who have allowed at least 283 passing yards and two total touchdowns to four quarterbacks in a row. Mayfield is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Nick Foles QB
CHI Chicago • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Foles could be considered a streaming option in deeper leagues on Monday night against the Vikings. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games in a row, and Minnesota has allowed an opposing quarterback to pass for at least three touchdowns in three of the past four games. Foles is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Jake Luton QB
JAC Jacksonville • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
I don't love the matchup for Luton in Week 10 at Green Bay or Week 11 against Pittsburgh, but if he remains the starter for the Jaguars, he could be useful in Weeks 12, 13 and 14 when he faces Cleveland, Minnesota and Tennessee. Luton had a quality outing in his NFL debut in Week 9 against Houston with 23 Fantasy points, and the Jaguars starting quarterback has scored at least 22 points in seven of nine games this year. Luton is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Smith is expected to start for Washington with Allen out, and Smith should be added in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. He doesn't have much upside in this offense, but he did pass for 325 yards in Week 9 against the Giants after Allen was hurt. Unfortunately, Smith only had one touchdown with three interceptions. It's great that Smith has the chance to start again for Washington, but he doesn't have much Fantasy value. He's only worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), David Johnson (concussion), David Montgomery (concussion), Justin Jackson (knee), Damien Harris (chest), Chris Carson (foot), Kenyan Drake (ankle), Miles Sanders (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Nick Chubb (knee), Myles Gaskin (knee), Matt Breida (hamstring), Darrell Henderson (thigh), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Mark Ingram (ankle), Sony Michel (illness), Tevin Coleman (knee), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (ankle), Troymaine Pope (concussion) and A.J. Dillon (illness)
- On a bye: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Lamical Perine and Frank Gore
- Priority list: Duke Johnson (24% rostered), J.D. McKissic (48%), Gus Edwards (55%), Rex Burkhead (27%), Wayne Gallman (59%), Jordan Wilkins (29%), Kalen Ballage (0%), DeAndre Washington (2%), Travis Homer (3%), Cam Akers (44%) and Cordarrelle Patterson (6%)
- Check to see if available: Mike Davis (86% rostered), Giovani Bernard (79%) and Boston Scott (73%). Some Fantasy managers might have dropped Davis with McCaffrey back in Week 9, but with McCaffrey hurt again you should add Davis in all leagues. Bernard could still be the lead running back for the Bengals with Mixon hurt. And Scott could still be the lead running back for the Eagles if Sanders remains out, although he's expected back in Week 10. Davis should be the No. 1 running back to add if available.
- Potential drop candidates: Le'Veon Bell (95% rostered), Devin Singletary (93%) and JaMycal Hasty (90%). Bell is only worth stashing on his bye if you want to handcuff Edwards-Helaire. Singletary has scored single digits in PPR in four games in a row and is getting outplayed by Zack Moss. And Hasty isn't trustworthy for the 49ers, especially with Mostert expected back as early as Week 10.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
If David Johnson is out in Week 10 against the Browns, Duke Johnson would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Against Jacksonville in Week 9 when David Johnson got hurt, Duke Johnson had 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 32 yards on four targets. He would be looking at a hefty workload in a revenge game against the Browns, who have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row. Duke Johnson is worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB budget.
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We've been talking about McKissic in this column for most of the season, and he continues to be a quality Fantasy option in PPR. He just had his best game of the season in Week 9 against the Giants with 16 PPR points thanks to nine catches for 65 yards on 14 targets, and he has at least six catches in four of his past five games. Smith starting at quarterback for Washington should be great for McKissic because Smith tends to pass to his running backs, and McKissic is worth adding in PPR leagues for 10% of your remaining FAB budget. In non-PPR leagues, McKissic is a low-end flex option at best worth 1% of your FAB.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ingram could return in Week 10 against the Patriots, which would clearly impact Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in a negative way. But if Ingram remains out, Edwards should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. In the past two games without Ingram, Edwards has 27 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers and Colts, and he even had two catches for 11 yards at Indianapolis in Week 9. Dobbins is the better of the duo with Ingram out, but Edwards could be great against the Patriots if given an extended workload. He's worth 10% of your remaining FAB, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Patriots backfield could have a new look in Week 10 against Baltimore with Harris hurt. If he's out, there's a chance Michel (30% rostered) could return, but Burkhead and James White (63%) will have a prominent role with or without Michel. I'd lean toward adding Burkhead this week given the uncertainty for Harris and Michel, and Burkhead just had 12 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Jets in Week 9, along with three catches for 11 yards on three targets. This isn't a good matchup for any of the New England running backs against Baltimore, but we don't know the extent of Harris' injury yet. After Week 10, the Patriots get favorable matchups against Houston, Arizona and the Chargers. Burkhead is worth 5% of your remaining FAB, and the same goes for Michel if you want to speculate on his return.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gallman could be higher on this list if you need a running back for Week 10 as long as Freeman remains out. When Freeman is healthy, Gallman should return to a reserve role, but he's done well in Freeman's absence with at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row. One of those games was against the Eagles in Week 7 when Freeman first got hurt, and Gallman had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 20 yards. He only has two catches since then and is sharing time with Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis, but Gallman's overall production is worth noting with three touchdowns in a row. He's worth 5% of your remaining FAB budget and can be a flex play if Freeman sits again in Week 10.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilkins could be on the verge of taking over for Jonathan Taylor with the Colts after the past two weeks. In Week 8 at Detroit, Wilkins had a bigger role than Taylor and was given 21 total touches, which he converted into 113 total yards and a touchdown. Then, in Week 9 against Baltimore, Taylor fumbled, and Wilkins had 11 carries for 39 yards, as well as two catches for minus-1 yard. We hope Taylor isn't benched completely, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Colts made a temporary change to motivate the rookie. As such, Wilkins should be stashed in all leagues if you have an open roster spot for 5% of your remaining FAB.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers backfield is in flux with Jackson and Pope hurt, and Ballage stepped up when needed in Week 9 against Las Vegas with 15 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards on three targets. He was demoted back to the practice squad after the game, but he could easily be promoted again if Jackson and Pope are out. Now, you might want to add Pope (10%) as well since he could benefit the most if Jackson is hurt, but we'll mention Ballage first based on who is healthy. And don't forget Joshua Kelley will also have a role, which makes this a crowded backfield in a tough matchup in Week 10 at Miami. Ballage is worth 1% of your remaining FAB, and the same goes for Pope if you want to speculate on his availability against the Dolphins.
MIA Miami
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins backfield could be messy in Week 10 against the Chargers if Breida (36% rostered) is healthy. DeAndre Washington, who was acquired via trade from Kansas City prior to Week 9, is eligible to play this week. And we just saw the Dolphins use three running backs in Week 9 at Arizona in the first game without Gaskin with Salvon Ahmed (1%), Jordan Howard (31%) and Patrick Laird. If Breida is healthy, I would take him first, but we can't count on him playing. Ahmed could be the best of the bunch based on his role against the Cardinals since he played the most, but Howard again was the prefered choice at the goal line. I'm not interested in Laird, but I am interested in Washington if Breida can't play. Washington could be the eventual starter until Gaskin is back, and I would speculate on him with 1% of your remaining FAB. The same goes for Breida, Ahmed and Howard, in that order.
Travis Homer RB
SEA Seattle • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Seahawks could get Carson and Hyde back this week, which would be bad for any Fantasy managers counting on DeeJay Dallas and Homer. But I would still speculate on Homer just in case Carson and Hyde remain out in Week 10 against the Rams. In Week 9 against Buffalo, Homer worked in tandem with Dallas and had six carries for 16 yards, as well as three catches for 64 yards on three targets. Homer could be a nice flex option in PPR if Carson and Hyde are still out, and Homer is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Akers could have a prominent role in Week 10 against Seattle if Henderson is unable to play, but it was reported that Henderson should be fine coming off the Rams' bye in Week 9. That said, it's still worth speculating on Akers just in case Henderson remains hurt or suffers a setback prior to facing the Seahawks. Malcolm Brown will also have a role, but Akers will hopefully get more work for the Rams following their bye. He's worth adding if you have an open roster spot for 1% of your remaining FAB.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Bears could be without Montgomery this week against the Vikings, which would mean a bigger role for Patterson and potentially Ryan Nall (0% rostered). Maybe Lamar Miller (1%) would get promoted off the practice squad, and he could be the Bears running back to target. But Patterson has been the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Montgomery, and he could be at least a flex option in PPR against Minnesota if Montgomery is out. Patterson is worth adding for 1% of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Calvin Ridley (foot), Kenny Golladay (hip), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (groin), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Allen Lazard (abdomen), N'Keal Harry (concussion), DeSean Jackson (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Preston Williams (foot), Kendrick Bourne (illness) and Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
- On a bye: Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims
- Priority list: John Brown (65% rostered), Curtis Samuel (58%), Jakobi Meyers (20%), Allen Lazard (62%), Sterling Shepard (61%), Deebo Samuel (57%), Tim Patrick (44%), Darnell Mooney (33%), Jalen Reagor (35%), Danny Amendola (10%), Rashard Higgins (40%), Nelson Agholor (49%), Chris Conley (1%), David Moore (4%), Michael Pittman (9%) and Jakeem Grant (0%)
- Check to see if available: Jerry Jeudy (79% rostered) and A.J. Green (68%). Jeudy has 24 targets in his past two games, and he scored 36 PPR points over that span. He's worth starting in Week 10 at the Raiders. Green isn't worth starting in Week 10 against Pittsburgh, but he could be useful toward the end of the year. Jeudy would be the No. 1 receiver to add this week where available, and Green should be added after Samuel.
- Potential drop candidates: Darius Slayton (89% rostered), Cole Beasley (77%) and Michael Gallup (52%). I'm still hopeful Slayton will be Fantasy relevant this year, but in his past three games with Shepard back from his toe injury, Slayton has combined for 15 PPR points. Beasley will still be productive this season, but his past two games have been a disappointment with 10 combined PPR points against the Patriots and Seahawks. He's not someone you have to hold on your roster if you don't need him. Gallup has been drop worthy for weeks, and he's definitely not worth holding on his bye. He only has three games with more than eight PPR points on the season and one touchdown for the year.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brown just meets the threshold of the guys we talk about, and he should be added in all leagues. Finally healthy after battling injuries for most of October, you saw the upside in Week 9 against Seattle with eight catches for 99 yards on 11 targets. He averaged 18.5 PPR points in the first two games of the season, and he should do well as the complementary receiver opposite Stefon Diggs. Brown might be my favorite player to add in all leagues where available, and he's worth up to 20% of your remaining FAB budget. He's a must-start Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against the Cardinals.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Samuel is a wild card for Week 10 against Tampa Bay with McCaffrey now doubtful to play. Prior to McCaffrey returning in Week 9, Samuel was getting work in Carolina's backfield, and he scored a rushing touchdown in consecutive games against New Orleans and Atlanta. Then came Week 9 against the Chiefs when Samuel had season highs in targets (nine), catches (nine) and receiving yards (105), and he caught a touchdown for the second week in a row. He also added three carries for 13 yards. He has a tough matchup in Week 10 against Tampa Bay, but I'll use Samuel as a flex. And he could emerge as a viable option for the Panthers in the passing game, especially with D.J. Moore not getting the targets he deserves. Samuel is worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
NE New England • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's going to be tough to play Meyers in Week 10 against Baltimore given the difficult matchup, but you definitely want him on your Fantasy team. He has 24 targets in his past two games and just had a dominant performance against the Jets in Week 9 with 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets. Things could change once Edelman and Harry are healthy, but Meyers has great rapport with Cam Newton right now. And after Baltimore, Meyers gets Houston in Week 11 in a great matchup. He's worth at least 10% of your remaining FAB.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There's no guarantee that Lazard will play in Week 10 against the Jaguars, but he is eligible to return from injured reserve following the core muscle surgery he had after Week 3. Prior to getting hurt, he scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his first three outings, and he would be a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues against Jacksonville. You can also take a flier on Marquez Valdes-Scantling (25% rostered) as well after he had two touchdowns in Week 9 at San Francisco, but keep in mind he only had two catches for 53 yards on four targets and had gone six games without a touchdown prior to facing the 49ers. Lazard is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB, and Valdes-Scantling is worth 1%.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Shepard didn't have a great game in Week 9 at Washington with six catches for 39 yards on eight targets, as well as an 18-yard run, but that's three games in a row with at least eight targets since coming back from a four-game absence due to a toe injury. He's averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span, and he's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants. He had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Philadelphia in Week 7, and hopefully he can have similar success in the rematch this week. Shepard is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see if Samuel is able to return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out the past two games, and he could have a prominent role for the 49ers to close the season. With George Kittle (foot) out, San Francisco could lean on Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as the top targets in the passing game. I'd like to stash Samuel on my roster if possible, even if he's out in Week 10 at the Saints. You can also add Richie James (1 rostered), who was awesome in Week 9 against Green Bay with nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, but keep in mind that Aiyuk, Samuel and Bourne were out for that game. Samuel and Bourne could be out again, and hopefully James takes advantage of the opportunity for a second week in a row. Samuel is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB, and James is worth up to 5%.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
All the Broncos receivers are worth a look in all leagues with Lock attempting at least 40 passes in three games in a row. Jeudy has the most upside, but don't overlook Patrick and K.J. Hamler (3% rostered). Patrick has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and Hamler has 24 PPR points in his past two outings. Patrick is worth up 10% of your remaining FAB, and Hamler is worth up to 5%. All the Broncos receivers are in play in Week 10 against the Raiders.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
It's hard to ignore the targets for Mooney of late since he has 24 in his past three games, including 11 in Week 9 at Tennessee. To put that in context, Allen Robinson has 20 targets over that span. Mooney has turned those targets into an average of 11.0 PPR points over that span, and his role could continue to expand where you can trust him as a potential No. 3 PPR receiver. In deeper leagues, Anthony Miller (19% rostered) is worth a look as well, and he has 24 targets over his past three games also. But Miller is averaging just 9.3 PPR points over that span. Mooney is worth 5-10 of your remaining FAB, and Miller is worth up to 5%.
Jalen Reagor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Eagles receiving corps is about to get crowded with Alshon Jeffery (13% rostered) expected to make his 2020 debut in Week 10 against the Giants, and we'll see how all of this works together with Travis Fulgham and Reagor. I'm hopeful Reagor can become a consistent threat for Wentz, and he had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 8 against Dallas. Jeffery should be third on the pecking order, but he's someone to stash if you want to see what develops. And hopefully he can stay healthy. Reagor and Jeffery are worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB budget.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Amendola is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Golladay is out again in Week 10 against Washington. Amendola has played three games this season without Golladay, and he has at least seven targets in all of them, including two games with at least 13 PPR points. He just had seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Minnesota. Keep an eye on Golladay's status, but Amendola is worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
CLE Cleveland • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I don't want to judge Higgins on his performance in his last game in Week 8 against Las Vegas because the wind was bad, and he had just one catch for 14 yards on three targets. Prior to that, he had at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and Odell Beckham (ACL) is out for the season. We'll see if Higgins can become a go-to option for Mayfield, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, including Week 10 in a great matchup against the Texans. Higgins is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Why can't Agholor just get more targets? Throw out the wind game at Cleveland in Week 8, and Agholor has a touchdown in his four other outings since Week 4. The problem is he has one game with more than four targets over that span, which was Week 7 against Tampa Bay when he looked awesome with five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's a boom-or-bust receiver, but Carr clearly likes giving him chances down the field each week. We just wish it was more chances. Agholor is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB and can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against Denver.
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Conley is worth a look in deeper leagues if Shenault is out. Conley just had seven catches for 52 yards on eight targets in the first game with Luton against Houston in Week 9, and maybe that rapport can be something to monitor moving forward, especially if Shenault misses time. Conley is worth 1% of your remaining FAB heading into Week 10 at Green Bay.
David Moore WR
SEA Seattle • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Moore could be a sneaky Fantasy option this week against the Rams since Jalen Ramsey could make things tough on either D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, with Metcalf the likely target. Moore has scored in consecutive games against San Francisco and Buffalo, and he's averaging 12.1 PPR points in his past three outings. He could be an option in deeper leagues for 1% of your remaining FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
If Hilton is out again in Week 10 against the Titans then look at Pittman, Marcus Johnson (1% rostered) and Zach Pascal 6%) in deeper leagues. The Titans are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Pittman, Pascal and Johnson all had at least six targets in Week 9 against Baltimore with Hilton out. Pittman also has long-term appeal now that he's healthy, and he had four catches for 56 yards against the Ravens. Pittman, Johnson and Pascal, in that order, are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
Jakeem Grant WR
MIA Miami • #19
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Grant could be an option in deeper leagues with Preston Williams hurt, and Grant just had four catches for 35 yards on five targets in Week 9 at Arizona when Williams went down. We'll see if his role increases if Williams can't play in Week 10 against the Chargers, but it's a good matchup for Miami at home. Grant is worth 1% of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues.
Tight End
- Injuries of note: Noah Fant (ankle), Zach Ertz (ankle), Austin Hooper (appendix), Jack Doyle (concussion), Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
- On a bye: Travis Kelce, Hayden Hurst, Dalton Schultz and Chris Herndon
- Priority list: Dallas Goedert (63% rostered), Austin Hooper (40%), Jimmy Graham (52%), Jordan Reed (34%), Trey Burton (40%) and Irv Smith (8%)
- Check to see if available: Evan Engram (83% rostered) and Eric Ebron (81%). Engram has 29 targets in his past three games, and he finally scored his first receiving touchdown in Week 9 at Washington. Ebron has scored in consecutive games and has 19 targets in his past three outings. Both tight ends have top-10 upside and should be added after Goedert, with Engram better than Ebron in PPR and the order reversed in non-PPR leagues.
- Potential drop candidate: Robert Tonyan (78% rostered). In four games since Adams has been back from his hamstring injury, Tonyan has combined for 23 PPR points, which includes a 12-point outing in Week 8 against Minnesota. Now, with Lazard coming back, it will be tough to trust Tonyan in most formats.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Goedert will hopefully be 100% healthy coming off Philadelphia's bye in Week 9, and this is a great matchup against the Giants in Week 10. In the first meeting between these teams in Week 7, with Goedert and Ertz out, Richard Rodgers had six catches for 85 yards on eight targets. But the big picture for Goedert is also important since he has top-five upside for as long as Ertz is out, and he Goedert should be added in all leagues for 10-15% of your remaining FAB budget.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper is expected to return in Week 10 against the Texans after being out for the past two games due to an emergency appendectomy. In those two games against the Bengals and Raiders, which includes the contest when Odell Beckham (ACL) was hurt, Cleveland's tight ends had 10 catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets. Hooper had 15 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets prior to getting hurt, and hopefully he picks up where he left off. He is worth adding in all leagues as a potential top-10 tight end for the rest of the season for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.
Jimmy Graham TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Graham is coming off one of his best games of the season in Week 9 at Tennessee with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and hopefully he can string together some consistent performances since this was his first game with more than eight PPR points since Week 5. However, he does have at least six targets in four games in a row, and he has a good matchup in Week 10 against the Vikings, who have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games. Graham is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.
Jordan Reed TE
SF San Francisco • #81
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm hoping Reed's performance in Week 9 against the Packers was the shake off the rust game since he was returning from a five-game absence with a knee injury. He only had one catch for 3 yards on two targets in the first game without George Kittle (foot), but I'm still hopeful Reed becomes a starting Fantasy option to close the year. Ross Dwelley (19% rostered) might be the better Fantasy option of the two (he had three catches for 52 yards on three targets in Week 9), but I have more confidence in Reed. He's worth adding for 5% of your remaining FAB.
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burton could be in a great spot in Week 10 against the Titans with Doyle and Alie-Cox hurt prior to Thursday's game. While Alie-Cox is likely to play, Burton could see an increase in targets. He has three games this season with at least five targets, and he's averaging 10.2 PPR points over that span. The Titans have allowed three tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points in their past four games. Burton is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If the Vikings ever decided to open up the offense and throw the ball more, Smith could emerge as a standout Fantasy option. Unfortunately, Minnesota wants to run, run and run some more with Dalvin Cook, and Smith doesn't get enough targets to make him a trustworthy Fantasy option. He has four games this season with at least four targets and none over five targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of those outings. If you can stash Smith, it might pay dividends toward the end of the season, and he's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Saints (52%) vs. SF
- Eagles (49%) at NYG
- Vikings (27%) at CHI
- Lions (6%) vs. WAS
- Dolphins (41%) vs. LAC
KICKERS
- Jason Sanders (27%) vs. LAC
- Mason Crosby (48%) vs. JAC
- Rodrigo Blankenship (60%) at TEN