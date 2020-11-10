John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 56 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 314 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Brown just meets the threshold of the guys we talk about, and he should be added in all leagues. Finally healthy after battling injuries for most of October, you saw the upside in Week 9 against Seattle with eight catches for 99 yards on 11 targets. He averaged 18.5 PPR points in the first two games of the season, and he should do well as the complementary receiver opposite Stefon Diggs. Brown might be my favorite player to add in all leagues where available, and he's worth up to 20% of your remaining FAB budget. He's a must-start Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 43 REYDS 367 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Samuel is a wild card for Week 10 against Tampa Bay with McCaffrey now doubtful to play. Prior to McCaffrey returning in Week 9, Samuel was getting work in Carolina's backfield, and he scored a rushing touchdown in consecutive games against New Orleans and Atlanta. Then came Week 9 against the Chiefs when Samuel had season highs in targets (nine), catches (nine) and receiving yards (105), and he caught a touchdown for the second week in a row. He also added three carries for 13 yards. He has a tough matchup in Week 10 against Tampa Bay, but I'll use Samuel as a flex. And he could emerge as a viable option for the Panthers in the passing game, especially with D.J. Moore not getting the targets he deserves. Samuel is worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.

Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 294 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 It's going to be tough to play Meyers in Week 10 against Baltimore given the difficult matchup, but you definitely want him on your Fantasy team. He has 24 targets in his past two games and just had a dominant performance against the Jets in Week 9 with 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets. Things could change once Edelman and Harry are healthy, but Meyers has great rapport with Cam Newton right now. And after Baltimore, Meyers gets Houston in Week 11 in a great matchup. He's worth at least 10% of your remaining FAB.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC GB -14 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 There's no guarantee that Lazard will play in Week 10 against the Jaguars, but he is eligible to return from injured reserve following the core muscle surgery he had after Week 3. Prior to getting hurt, he scored at least 17 PPR points in two of his first three outings, and he would be a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues against Jacksonville. You can also take a flier on Marquez Valdes-Scantling (25% rostered) as well after he had two touchdowns in Week 9 at San Francisco, but keep in mind he only had two catches for 53 yards on four targets and had gone six games without a touchdown prior to facing the 49ers. Lazard is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB, and Valdes-Scantling is worth 1%.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 36 REYDS 248 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Shepard didn't have a great game in Week 9 at Washington with six catches for 39 yards on eight targets, as well as an 18-yard run, but that's three games in a row with at least eight targets since coming back from a four-game absence due to a toe injury. He's averaging 14.0 PPR points over that span, and he's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants. He had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Philadelphia in Week 7, and hopefully he can have similar success in the rematch this week. Shepard is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ON BYE @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 We'll see if Samuel is able to return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out the past two games, and he could have a prominent role for the 49ers to close the season. With George Kittle (foot) out, San Francisco could lean on Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as the top targets in the passing game. I'd like to stash Samuel on my roster if possible, even if he's out in Week 10 at the Saints. You can also add Richie James (1 rostered), who was awesome in Week 9 against Green Bay with nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, but keep in mind that Aiyuk, Samuel and Bourne were out for that game. Samuel and Bourne could be out again, and hopefully James takes advantage of the opportunity for a second week in a row. Samuel is worth up to 10% of your remaining FAB, and James is worth up to 5%.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 All the Broncos receivers are worth a look in all leagues with Lock attempting at least 40 passes in three games in a row. Jeudy has the most upside, but don't overlook Patrick and K.J. Hamler (3% rostered). Patrick has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and Hamler has 24 PPR points in his past two outings. Patrick is worth up 10% of your remaining FAB, and Hamler is worth up to 5%. All the Broncos receivers are in play in Week 10 against the Raiders.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 54 REYDS 348 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 It's hard to ignore the targets for Mooney of late since he has 24 in his past three games, including 11 in Week 9 at Tennessee. To put that in context, Allen Robinson has 20 targets over that span. Mooney has turned those targets into an average of 11.0 PPR points over that span, and his role could continue to expand where you can trust him as a potential No. 3 PPR receiver. In deeper leagues, Anthony Miller (19% rostered) is worth a look as well, and he has 24 targets over his past three games also. But Miller is averaging just 9.3 PPR points over that span. Mooney is worth 5-10 of your remaining FAB, and Miller is worth up to 5%.

Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 112 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 The Eagles receiving corps is about to get crowded with Alshon Jeffery (13% rostered) expected to make his 2020 debut in Week 10 against the Giants, and we'll see how all of this works together with Travis Fulgham and Reagor. I'm hopeful Reagor can become a consistent threat for Wentz, and he had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 8 against Dallas. Jeffery should be third on the pecking order, but he's someone to stash if you want to see what develops. And hopefully he can stay healthy. Reagor and Jeffery are worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB budget.

Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 401 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Amendola is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Golladay is out again in Week 10 against Washington. Amendola has played three games this season without Golladay, and he has at least seven targets in all of them, including two games with at least 13 PPR points. He just had seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Minnesota. Keep an eye on Golladay's status, but Amendola is worth adding for up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 177 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 I don't want to judge Higgins on his performance in his last game in Week 8 against Las Vegas because the wind was bad, and he had just one catch for 14 yards on three targets. Prior to that, he had at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and Odell Beckham (ACL) is out for the season. We'll see if Higgins can become a go-to option for Mayfield, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, including Week 10 in a great matchup against the Texans. Higgins is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 347 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.2 Why can't Agholor just get more targets? Throw out the wind game at Cleveland in Week 8, and Agholor has a touchdown in his four other outings since Week 4. The problem is he has one game with more than four targets over that span, which was Week 7 against Tampa Bay when he looked awesome with five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He's a boom-or-bust receiver, but Carr clearly likes giving him chances down the field each week. We just wish it was more chances. Agholor is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB and can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against Denver.

Chris Conley WR JAC Jacksonville • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -14 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 276 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Conley is worth a look in deeper leagues if Shenault is out. Conley just had seven catches for 52 yards on eight targets in the first game with Luton against Houston in Week 9, and maybe that rapport can be something to monitor moving forward, especially if Shenault misses time. Conley is worth 1% of your remaining FAB heading into Week 10 at Green Bay.

David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -2 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 26 REYDS 316 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 Moore could be a sneaky Fantasy option this week against the Rams since Jalen Ramsey could make things tough on either D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, with Metcalf the likely target. Moore has scored in consecutive games against San Francisco and Buffalo, and he's averaging 12.1 PPR points in his past three outings. He could be an option in deeper leagues for 1% of your remaining FAB.

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 135 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 If Hilton is out again in Week 10 against the Titans then look at Pittman, Marcus Johnson (1% rostered) and Zach Pascal 6%) in deeper leagues. The Titans are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Pittman, Pascal and Johnson all had at least six targets in Week 9 against Baltimore with Hilton out. Pittman also has long-term appeal now that he's healthy, and he had four catches for 56 yards against the Ravens. Pittman, Johnson and Pascal, in that order, are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.