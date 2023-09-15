mark-andrews.jpg

From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 2 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Mark Andrews and George Kittle; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1.5, O/U 40.5

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable
  • WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) - Cleared
  • OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable
  • OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
  • LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared
  • LB Quay Walker (concussion) - Questionable

Falcons

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Cleared
  • LB Troy Andersen (concussion) - Out
  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - Questionable

Coming off an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers defense and offense have significant injuries. Doubs played on a snap count in Week 1 while dealing with a hamstring injury. Despite the limited snaps, Doubs had two touchdowns and is a flex option if active, even with limitations. Watson was rumored to be close to returning this week. Fantasy managers should monitor status throughout the weekend and view Watson as a flex option if active. We still need to see the target distribution within the Packers' offense with all receivers active. Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and his status remains in question. If Jones is out, Fantasy managers can start Dillon as a low-end RB2

The Packers defense contained the Chicago running backs well in Week 1 but the injuries in their linebacker group should be noted. Regardless, Bijan Robinson is a must start. Tyler Allgeier is a flex option but it's important to note Cordarrelle Patterson was not on the injury report this week and practiced in full. His presence could affect the involvement of Allgeier. 

DFS impact

Doubs and Watson are viable options in tournament play if on a full snap count. Avoid their usage if limited. If Jones is out, Dillon is in play at $5,900 on DraftKings.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -8.5, O/U 47

Notable injuries

Raiders

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - Out
  • WR DeAndre Carter (knee) - Cleared
  • OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) - Cleared
  • DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out

Bills

  • None

It feels odd to write this, but the injury to Jakobi Meyers should have a positive affect on Davante Adams. Adams underwhelmed in Week 1 with just six receptions on nine targets for 66 yards while Meyers finished as the WR3 overall in PPR with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo's connection with Meyers is not surprising. But with Meyers potentially out, look for Adams to have a strong bounceback game.

DFS impact

Although the Buffalo defense remains one of the strongest in the NFL, Adams is still playable in tournament play with the potential for a very concentrated target share.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 46.5

Notable injuries

Ravens

  • RB J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - IR
  • TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) - Quesionable
  • OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out
  • C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out
  • FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out

Bengals

  • RB Chris Evans (hamstring) - Questionable

With Dobbins out for the season, the Ravens will turn to Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon. The Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line and with the lack of receiving upside, none of the Ravens running backs are ideal options but Hill has low-end flex potential as he appeared to be the preferred goal line back in Week 1 with two goal-line touchdowns.

In Week 1, many Fantasy managers turned to Isaiah Likely with Mark Andrews out. Andrews appears to be trending towards playing but remains questionable. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and avoid Likely if Andrews is unable to play. Zay Flowers was the featured pass catcher with Andrews out.

For the Bengals, a potential absence for Chris Evans is significant for Fantasy managers rostering Joe Mixon. Evans production was minimal from a Fantasy perspective, but he saw usage on third down, which limits receiving upside for Mixon. If Evans is out, Mixon could return to RB1 level of production after a disappointing Week 1 performance.

DFS impact

While I don't expect a huge performance on the ground for Mixon, his value as a Fantasy asset is in his receiving upside. Mixon is the 10th highest-priced running back on the main slate but does have potential for a boom game if Evans is out. Flowers is a strong option if Andrews is out. The Ravens running backs offer limited upside in DFS.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -4.5, O/U 47

Notable injuries

Seahawks

Lions

  • OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1, O/U 39.5

Notable injuries

Colts

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - PUP
  • RB Evan Hull (knee) - IR
  • RB Zack Moss (arm) - TBD
  • OT Quenton Nelson (toe) - TBD

Texans

  • WR John Metchie (hamstring) - TBD
  • WR Noah Brown (groin) - IR
  • OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD
  • LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - TBD
  • SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 51

Notable injuries

Chiefs

  • TE Travis Kelce (knee) - TBD
  • CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) - TBD

Jaguars

  • C Luke Fortner (ankle) - TBD
  • OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) - TBD
  • DE Tyler Lacy (hip) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon .

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 41

Notable injuries

Bears

  • DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - Doubtful

Buccaneers

  • DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Out
  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Out
  • DB Christian Izien (concussion) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 45

Notable injuries

Chargers

  • RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - TBD
  • MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - TBD
  • LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD

Titans

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - TBD
  • DT Teair Tart (groin) - TBD
  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) - TBD
  • SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon . 

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +4, O/U 39.5

Notable injuries

Giants

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - TBD
  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD
  • OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - TBD
  • DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - TBD
  • CB Deonte Banks (calf) - TBD
  • K Graham Gano (ankle) - TBD

Cardinals

  • RB James Conner (calf) - TBD
  • DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - TBD
  • DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - TBD
  • LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +7.5, O/U 45

Notable injuries

49ers

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) - TBD

Rams

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -9, O/U 38.5

Notable injuries

Jets

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - IR
  • RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD
  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD
  • OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD

Cowboys

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon .

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 39

Notable injuries

Commanders

Broncos

  • WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) - TBD
  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
NE +3, O/U 46.5

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Patriots

  • WR DeVante Parker (knee) - TBD
  • WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) - TBD
  • OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - TBD
  • OG Cole Strange (leg) - TBD
  • OT Trent Brown (concussion) - TBD
  • C David Andrews (hamstring) - TBD
  • DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD
  • CB Jack Jones (hamstring) - IR

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Mon, Sep 18 at 7:15 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 39.5

Notable injuries

Saints

Panthers

  • WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) - TBD
  • OT Taylor Moton (biceps) - TBD
  • CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon. 

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mon, Sep 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 38.5

Notable injuries

Browns

  • OT Jack Conklin (knee) - IR
  • OT Jedrick Wills (foot) - TBD
  • DE Shelby Harris (Achilles) - TBD
  • DB Juan Thornhill (calf) - TBD

Steelers

  • RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - TBD
  • WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - TBD
  • TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - TBD
  • OG James Daniels (ankle) - TBD
  • OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) - TBD 
  • DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - TBD
  • DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon