From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 2 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Mark Andrews and George Kittle; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) - Cleared

OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared

LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared

LB Quay Walker (concussion) - Questionable

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Cleared

LB Troy Andersen (concussion) - Out

CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - Questionable

Coming off an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers defense and offense have significant injuries. Doubs played on a snap count in Week 1 while dealing with a hamstring injury. Despite the limited snaps, Doubs had two touchdowns and is a flex option if active, even with limitations. Watson was rumored to be close to returning this week. Fantasy managers should monitor status throughout the weekend and view Watson as a flex option if active. We still need to see the target distribution within the Packers' offense with all receivers active. Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and his status remains in question. If Jones is out, Fantasy managers can start Dillon as a low-end RB2

The Packers defense contained the Chicago running backs well in Week 1 but the injuries in their linebacker group should be noted. Regardless, Bijan Robinson is a must start. Tyler Allgeier is a flex option but it's important to note Cordarrelle Patterson was not on the injury report this week and practiced in full. His presence could affect the involvement of Allgeier.

DFS impact

Doubs and Watson are viable options in tournament play if on a full snap count. Avoid their usage if limited. If Jones is out, Dillon is in play at $5,900 on DraftKings.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - Out

WR DeAndre Carter (knee) - Cleared

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) - Cleared

DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out

Bills

None

It feels odd to write this, but the injury to Jakobi Meyers should have a positive affect on Davante Adams. Adams underwhelmed in Week 1 with just six receptions on nine targets for 66 yards while Meyers finished as the WR3 overall in PPR with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo's connection with Meyers is not surprising. But with Meyers potentially out, look for Adams to have a strong bounceback game.

DFS impact

Although the Buffalo defense remains one of the strongest in the NFL, Adams is still playable in tournament play with the potential for a very concentrated target share.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - IR

TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) - Quesionable



OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out

C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out

FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out

Bengals

RB Chris Evans (hamstring) - Questionable

With Dobbins out for the season, the Ravens will turn to Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon. The Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line and with the lack of receiving upside, none of the Ravens running backs are ideal options but Hill has low-end flex potential as he appeared to be the preferred goal line back in Week 1 with two goal-line touchdowns.

In Week 1, many Fantasy managers turned to Isaiah Likely with Mark Andrews out. Andrews appears to be trending towards playing but remains questionable. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and avoid Likely if Andrews is unable to play. Zay Flowers was the featured pass catcher with Andrews out.

For the Bengals, a potential absence for Chris Evans is significant for Fantasy managers rostering Joe Mixon. Evans production was minimal from a Fantasy perspective, but he saw usage on third down, which limits receiving upside for Mixon. If Evans is out, Mixon could return to RB1 level of production after a disappointing Week 1 performance.

DFS impact

While I don't expect a huge performance on the ground for Mixon, his value as a Fantasy asset is in his receiving upside. Mixon is the 10th highest-priced running back on the main slate but does have potential for a boom game if Evans is out. Flowers is a strong option if Andrews is out. The Ravens running backs offer limited upside in DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Seahawks

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - IR



OT Charles Cross (toe) - TBD

LB Boye Mafe (illness) - TBD



SS Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD



Lions

OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - PUP

RB Evan Hull (knee) - IR

RB Zack Moss (arm) - TBD

OT Quenton Nelson (toe) - TBD



Texans

WR John Metchie (hamstring) - TBD



WR Noah Brown (groin) - IR

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - TBD

SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - TBD



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chiefs

TE Travis Kelce (knee) - TBD



CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) - TBD

Jaguars

C Luke Fortner (ankle) - TBD

OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) - TBD

DE Tyler Lacy (hip) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon .

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Bears

DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - Doubtful

Buccaneers

DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Out



CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Out

DB Christian Izien (concussion) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - TBD

MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - TBD

LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD

Titans

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - TBD

DT Teair Tart (groin) - TBD

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) - TBD

SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon .

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Giants

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - TBD



TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - TBD

DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - TBD

CB Deonte Banks (calf) - TBD

K Graham Gano (ankle) - TBD

Cardinals

RB James Conner (calf) - TBD

DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - TBD

DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - TBD

LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

49ers

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) - TBD



Rams

QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - TBD

WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - IR

RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD

Cowboys

WR Brandin Cooks (knee) - TBD

OG Tyler Smith (hamstring) - TBD



OG Zack Martin (groin) - TBD

SS Donovan Wilson (calf) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon .

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (hip) - TBD

WR Dax Milne (groin) - IR

DE Chase Young (neck) - Cleared

Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) - TBD

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Dolphins

OT Terron Armstead (leg) - TBD



Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee) - TBD



WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) - TBD

OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - TBD



OG Cole Strange (leg) - TBD

OT Trent Brown (concussion) - TBD

C David Andrews (hamstring) - TBD

DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD

CB Jack Jones (hamstring) - IR

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Saints

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) – TBD

WR Tre'Quan Smith (groin) - IR



TE Juwan Johnson (calf) - TBD



Panthers

WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) - TBD



OT Taylor Moton (biceps) - TBD

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Browns

OT Jack Conklin (knee) - IR

OT Jedrick Wills (foot) - TBD

DE Shelby Harris (Achilles) - TBD

DB Juan Thornhill (calf) - TBD



Steelers

RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - TBD

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - TBD

TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - TBD

OG James Daniels (ankle) - TBD

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) - TBD

DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - TBD

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon