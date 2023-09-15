From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 2 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Mark Andrews and George Kittle; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) - Cleared
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared
- LB Quay Walker (concussion) - Questionable
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Cleared
- LB Troy Andersen (concussion) - Out
- CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - Questionable
Coming off an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears, the Packers defense and offense have significant injuries. Doubs played on a snap count in Week 1 while dealing with a hamstring injury. Despite the limited snaps, Doubs had two touchdowns and is a flex option if active, even with limitations. Watson was rumored to be close to returning this week. Fantasy managers should monitor status throughout the weekend and view Watson as a flex option if active. We still need to see the target distribution within the Packers' offense with all receivers active. Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and his status remains in question. If Jones is out, Fantasy managers can start Dillon as a low-end RB2
The Packers defense contained the Chicago running backs well in Week 1 but the injuries in their linebacker group should be noted. Regardless, Bijan Robinson is a must start. Tyler Allgeier is a flex option but it's important to note Cordarrelle Patterson was not on the injury report this week and practiced in full. His presence could affect the involvement of Allgeier.
DFS impact
Doubs and Watson are viable options in tournament play if on a full snap count. Avoid their usage if limited. If Jones is out, Dillon is in play at $5,900 on DraftKings.
Notable injuries
- WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - Out
- WR DeAndre Carter (knee) - Cleared
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out
- None
It feels odd to write this, but the injury to Jakobi Meyers should have a positive affect on Davante Adams. Adams underwhelmed in Week 1 with just six receptions on nine targets for 66 yards while Meyers finished as the WR3 overall in PPR with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo's connection with Meyers is not surprising. But with Meyers potentially out, look for Adams to have a strong bounceback game.
DFS impact
Although the Buffalo defense remains one of the strongest in the NFL, Adams is still playable in tournament play with the potential for a very concentrated target share.
Notable injuries
- RB J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) - IR
- TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) - Quesionable
- OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out
- C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out
- CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out
- FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out
- RB Chris Evans (hamstring) - Questionable
With Dobbins out for the season, the Ravens will turn to Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon. The Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line and with the lack of receiving upside, none of the Ravens running backs are ideal options but Hill has low-end flex potential as he appeared to be the preferred goal line back in Week 1 with two goal-line touchdowns.
In Week 1, many Fantasy managers turned to Isaiah Likely with Mark Andrews out. Andrews appears to be trending towards playing but remains questionable. Fantasy managers should monitor his status and avoid Likely if Andrews is unable to play. Zay Flowers was the featured pass catcher with Andrews out.
For the Bengals, a potential absence for Chris Evans is significant for Fantasy managers rostering Joe Mixon. Evans production was minimal from a Fantasy perspective, but he saw usage on third down, which limits receiving upside for Mixon. If Evans is out, Mixon could return to RB1 level of production after a disappointing Week 1 performance.
DFS impact
While I don't expect a huge performance on the ground for Mixon, his value as a Fantasy asset is in his receiving upside. Mixon is the 10th highest-priced running back on the main slate but does have potential for a boom game if Evans is out. Flowers is a strong option if Andrews is out. The Ravens running backs offer limited upside in DFS.
Notable injuries
- RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - IR
- OT Charles Cross (toe) - TBD
- LB Boye Mafe (illness) - TBD
- SS Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD
Lions
- OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - PUP
- RB Evan Hull (knee) - IR
- RB Zack Moss (arm) - TBD
- OT Quenton Nelson (toe) - TBD
- WR John Metchie (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Noah Brown (groin) - IR
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD
- LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - TBD
- SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Chiefs
- TE Travis Kelce (knee) - TBD
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) - TBD
- C Luke Fortner (ankle) - TBD
- OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) - TBD
- DE Tyler Lacy (hip) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon .
Notable injuries
- DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - Doubtful
Buccaneers
- DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Out
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Out
- DB Christian Izien (concussion) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - TBD
- MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - TBD
- LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - TBD
- DT Teair Tart (groin) - TBD
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) - TBD
- SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon .
Notable injuries
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - TBD
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - TBD
- DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - TBD
- CB Deonte Banks (calf) - TBD
- K Graham Gano (ankle) - TBD
- RB James Conner (calf) - TBD
- DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - TBD
- DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - TBD
- LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) - TBD
- QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - TBD
- WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - IR
- RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD
- OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD
- WR Brandin Cooks (knee) - TBD
- OG Tyler Smith (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Zack Martin (groin) - TBD
- SS Donovan Wilson (calf) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon .
Notable injuries
- WR Curtis Samuel (hip) - TBD
- WR Dax Milne (groin) - IR
- DE Chase Young (neck) - Cleared
- WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- OT Terron Armstead (leg) - TBD
- WR DeVante Parker (knee) - TBD
- WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - TBD
- OG Cole Strange (leg) - TBD
- OT Trent Brown (concussion) - TBD
- C David Andrews (hamstring) - TBD
- DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD
- CB Jack Jones (hamstring) - IR
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) – TBD
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (groin) - IR
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf) - TBD
- WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Taylor Moton (biceps) - TBD
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- OT Jack Conklin (knee) - IR
- OT Jedrick Wills (foot) - TBD
- DE Shelby Harris (Achilles) - TBD
- DB Juan Thornhill (calf) - TBD
- RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - TBD
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - TBD
- OG James Daniels (ankle) - TBD
- OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) - TBD
- DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - TBD
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon