Fantasy Football Week 3: Andy Dalton, Corey Clement, Sony Michel among top sleepers

It's always a good feeling when you start the week off by hitting on one of your sleepers, and that was the case Thursday night with Isaiah Crowell. I liked him with the revenge game factor against his former team in Cleveland.

Here's what I wrote about Crowell in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em.

"You know I love a revenge game, and Crowell spent the previous four seasons with the Browns. We'll see if he can do anything against a Cleveland run defense that was gashed by James Conner in Week 1 and gave up 99 total yards to Alvin Kamara in Week 2. Crowell is still splitting touches with Bilal Powell, but I would consider using him as a flex option on Thursday night."

Crowell finished the game with 16 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 17 yards. It wasn't a great game by any stretch, and he was saved by the touchdowns. But his 18 PPR points were fantastic.

Now, the goal is to hit on more sleepers for the rest of Week 3. And here are the guys you can trust.

Quarterbacks 16.8 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points a game to start the season, and he's getting help from other receivers aside from A.J. Green. Maybe with Joe Mixon (knee) out, he does even more heavy lifting against a Panthers defense that just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Matt Ryan in Week 2. 20.2 projected points Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Bortles has now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games going back to last year after he had 40 points in Week 2 against New England. He also has four games over the past two years without Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points over that span, so keep an eye on Fournette's status — he's expected to play. And in his past five meetings with the Titans, Bortles is averaging 273 passing yards a game with 11 total touchdowns and four interceptions. 19.6 projected points Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB Tannehill is averaging 18.5 Fantasy points in his past two games and gets a favorable matchup with the Raiders coming across the country for a 1 p.m. ET start for their second road game in a row. I like Tannehill as a quality starter in two-quarterback leagues this week, and he's helping Fantasy owners with his legs after 44 rushing yards against the Jets in Week 2.

Tight ends 6.7 projected points Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald may eventually become a problem for James, but right now, he has eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown through two games. He also faces a Tampa Bay secondary that just allowed Philadelphia's tight ends of Zach Ertz and Josh Perkins to catch 15 passes for 151 yards in Week 2. 8.4 projected points O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard still needs more volume to become a trustworthy Fantasy tight end with only six targets on the season, but he has a great matchup against the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh just allowed Travis Kelce to go off for seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, and Howard just had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown last week against the Eagles. 6.5 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE The past two times that Watson faced the Falcons when he was with the Saints in 2015 he combined for 16 catches, 186 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. He might not have that kind of production left in him, but he just missed a touchdown pass from Drew Brees in Week 2 against Cleveland. He's not a bad streaming option this week with the Falcons down safety Keanu Neal (ACL) and linebacker Deion Jones (foot).

