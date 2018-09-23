Fantasy Football Week 3: Updated Cheat Sheet to set your lineup for PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Jets at Browns

Sam Darnold (4.0) Tyrod Taylor (5.6) Bilal Powell (6.6) Carlos Hyde (6.2) Isaiah Crowell (4.9) Duke Johnson (4.2) Quincy Enunwa (7.2) Jarvis Landry (7.8) Terrelle Pryor (2.6) Antonio Callaway (4.8) Robby Anderson (2.5) Rashard Higgins (3.7) Jets DST (4.8) David Njoku (6.6)



Browns DST (6.6)

Saints at Falcons

Drew Brees (8.4) Matt Ryan (7.4) Alvin Kamara (9.8) Tevin Coleman (7.8) Michael Thomas (9.9) Julio Jones (9.8) Ted Ginn (2.3) Calvin Ridley (4.9) Benjamin Watson (5.2) Mohamed Sanu (2.2) Saints DST (5.6) Austin Hooper (5.0)



Falcons DST (4.6)

Packers at Redskins

Aaron Rodgers (8.6) Alex Smith (6.1) Jamaal Williams (4.5) Chris Thompson (7.4) Aaron Jones (3.5) Adrian Peterson (6.8) Ty Montgomery (3.6) Jamison Crowder (3.5) Davante Adams (8.5) Josh Doctson (2.0) Randall Cobb (5.6) Jordan Reed (7.8) Geronimo Allison (4.6) Redskins DST (2.6) Jimmy Graham (7.3)



Packers DST (5.2)





Colts at Eagles

Andrew Luck (5.9) Carson Wentz (7.0) Nyheim Hines (4.8) Corey Clement (7.0) Jordan Wilkins (3.85) Wendell Smallwood (3.85) T.Y. Hilton (8.8) Nelson Agholor (8.0) Ryan Grant (3.1) Zach Ertz (9.0) Eric Ebron (6.5) Eagles DST (7.4) Colts DST (2.8)





Bills at Vikings

Josh Allen (3.6) Kirk Cousins (7.8) Chris Ivory (4.7) Latavius Murray (7.6) Marcus Murphy (1.8) Stefon Diggs (8.6) Kelvin Benjamin (2.7) Adam Thielen (8.2) Charles Clay (3.8) Kyle Rudolph (6.3) Bills DST (2.0) Vikings DST (9.8)

Raiders at Dolphins

Derek Carr (5.0) Ryan Tannehill (4.9) Marshawn Lynch (6.95) Kenyan Drake (7.9) Amari Cooper (7.6) Kenny Stills (5.5) Jordy Nelson (2.1) Danny Amendola (4.0) Martavis Bryant (1.9) Albert Wilson (1.5) Jared Cook (7.1) Dolphins DST (6.4) Raiders DST (3.2)





Broncos at Ravens

Case Keenum (5.4) Joe Flacco (5.2) Phillip Lindsay (6.7) Alex Collins (5.8) Royce Freeman (4.3) Javorius Allen (5.1) Emmanuel Sanders (8.3) John Brown (6.9) Demaryius Thomas (6.0) Michael Crabtree (5.2) Courtland Sutton (2.4) Willie Snead (3.6) Jake Butt (4.6) Nick Boyle (4.4) Broncos DST (7.6) Mark Andrews (2.6)



Ravens DST (3.8)

Bengals at Panthers

Andy Dalton (6.2) Cam Newton (8.8) Giovani Bernard (7.1) Christian McCaffrey (9.6) A.J. Green (9.5) Devin Funchess (5.8) Tyler Boyd (5.1) DJ Moore (2.8) John Ross (1.4) Jarius Wright (3.3) Tyler Eifert (4.2) Ian Thomas (3.2) Bengals DST (4.0) Panthers DST (5.0)

Giants at Texans

Eli Manning (3.4) Deshaun Watson (9.1) Saquon Barkley (8.6) Lamar Miller (7.2) Odell Beckham (8.7) DeAndre Hopkins (9.7) Sterling Shepard (4.7) Will Fuller (8.1) Evan Engram (7.5) Bruce Ellington (3.2) Giants DST (4.4) Texans DST (8.3)

Titans at Jaguars

Blaine Gabbert (2.8) Blake Bortles (6.5) Dion Lewis (6.9) T.J. Yeldon (5.25) Derrick Henry (4.4) Corey Grant (5.75) Corey Davis (4.2) Keelan Cole (7.4) Taywan Taylor (3.0) Donte Moncrief (4.5) Jonnu Smith (2.2) Dede Westbrook (3.8) Titans DST (2.4) Austin Seferian-Jenkins (4.8)



Jaguars DST (9.6)

49ers at Chiefs

Jimmy Garoppolo (8.0) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Matt Breida (8.0) Kareem Hunt (7.7) Alfred Morris (3.9) Tyreek Hill (9.4) Pierre Garcon (5.0) Sammy Watkins (6.6) Dante Pettis (2.9) Travis Kelce (9.2) Trent Taylor (3.4) Chiefs DST (3.6) George Kittle (6.9)



49ers DST (1.8)





Chargers at Rams

Philip Rivers (6.4) Jared Goff (6.8) Melvin Gordon (9.5) Todd Gurley (9.7) Austin Ekeler (5.6) Brandin Cooks (8.9) Keenan Allen (8.4) Cooper Kupp (5.9) Mike Williams (4.4) Robert Woods (5.4) Tyrell Williams (1.6) Rams DST (8.1) Virgil Green (3.0)



Antonio Gates (2.8)



Chargers DST (4.2)





Cowboys at Seahawks

Dak Prescott (4.8) Russell Wilson (7.2) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) Chris Carson (5.05) Cole Beasley (4.1) Rashaad Penny (3.8) Tavon Austin (1.3) Tyler Lockett (5.3) Cowboys DST (6.8) Brandon Marshall (4.3)



Will Dissly (6.2)



Seahawks DST (5.8)

Bears at Cardinals

Mitchell Trubisky (3.0) Sam Bradford (3.2) Jordan Howard (7.5) David Johnson (8.8) Tarik Cohen (3.75) Chase Edmonds (4.1) Allen Robinson (7.3) Larry Fitzgerald (7.1) Anthony Miller (1.2) Christian Kirk (1.8) Trey Burton (7.6) Ricky Seals-Jones (3.6) Bears DST (8.7) Cardinals DST (3.4)

Patriots at Lions

Tom Brady (9.4) Matthew Stafford (8.1) Rex Burkhead (6.0) Kerryon Johnson (5.9) James White (6.3) Theo Riddick (5.2) Sony Michel (4.6) Golden Tate (7.9) Chris Hogan (6.1) Kenny Golladay (7.7) Phillip Dorsett (3.9) Marvin Jones (7.0) Rob Gronkowski (9.4) Lions DST (1.6) Patriots DST (5.4)





Steelers at Buccaneers

Ben Roethlisberger (9.0) Ryan Fitzpatrick (8.2) James Conner (8.7) Peyton Barber (5.3) Antonio Brown (10.0) Mike Evans (9.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.3) DeSean Jackson (7.5) Jesse James (6.8) Chris Godwin (5.7) Vance McDonald (4.0) O.J. Howard (5.4) Steelers DST (3.0) Buccaneers DST (2.2)

