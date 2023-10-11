Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

It's also important to have a keen eye for matchups dictated by the remaining schedule. I am now updating my projected Strength of Schedule rankings our broken down by position available on SportsLine. My objective is to break down how the schedule affects every Fantasy relevant player for the upcoming four weeks, the playoff stretch and the entire season. You'll also be able to find my key takeaways on which players you should buy low, sell high and more trade advice.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 7 REYDS 46 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 There isn't a Broncos running back you'll have much confidence in starting because they'll all split the proverbial pie too much. I'd start McLaughlin over Williams, but I would rather start Brian Robinson, Alexander Mattison, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Rhamondre Stevenson.

LAST WEEK: Despite splitting first-half snaps almost evenly and losing out on second-half snaps considerably, McLaughlin made three splash plays of 21, 22 and 38 yards including a touchdown on a tipped-then-secured designed screen that pierced through the middle of the Jets defense. Those three touches were his best -- his other nine touches each failed to exceed 3 yards. And as mentioned two sentences ago, he played just 10 snaps in the second half when the Broncos were trailing.

FILM: McLaughlin has good vision and speed, both of which were essential in reading the Jets defense at the first and second levels and choosing the correct paths to run on his big plays. His lateral agility was a differentiator on his touchdown catch. McLaughlin's worst asset is his power as he just won't finish runs with physicality like his backfield mates do. But the biggest detriment is that he can't consistently overcome bad blocking, which has been a consistent problem for the Denver O-line all year and certainly something that impacted Javonte Williams in his first handful of games.

WHEN TRAILING: When the Jets were up by eight or more points in the second half, McLauglhin played 4 of 15 snaps and had two carries. That's in line with a trend we've seen from Denver all year: Of the 117 snaps they've played when down by eight or more points, McLaughlin has played 26 snaps (13 touches, seven at Chicago), Williams has played 27 snaps (15 touches, almost all against Miami) and Samaje Perine has played 58 snaps (13 touches) -- more than both backs combined. The only guy who's averaged a strong number on the ground in this specific situation? You guessed it -- McLaughlin (6.1 yards per carry).

CHIEFS: Tend to build leads on their opponents. They also have given up just four rushing plays of 12-plus yards this season, and that includes a fake punt run by the Vikings last week. Kansas City has given up one rushing TD to a running back this season. Impressive numbers considering they're giving up 4.5 yards per carry and rank in the bottom-10 in yards before contact and yards after contact. The secret? Teams don't run the ball that much against them (16.4 attempts per game, fourth-fewest) because ... they tend to build leads on their opponents.

CHIEFS: David Montgomery and Alexander Mattison are the only two running backs to tally at least 10 Fantasy points (PPR or non-PPR) against Kansas City this year. Both scored.

BRONCOS: When McLaughlin, Williams and Perine were all part of the Broncos game plan in their Week 3 blowout loss, Williams had the most work (13 touches) and the most PPR points (8.5). The only time a Denver back had 15-plus touches came in Week 1 when Williams had 17 against the Raiders (and had 9.7 PPR points, a season-high).

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Flex Starter in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 317 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 If I had supreme confidence in Baltimore not having much success on the ground then I'd start Flowers without hesitation. But Tennessee's run defense has weakened a bit and the Ravens could be apt to take advantage. Of course there's upside for Flowers to haul in a couple of long targets, and that really is what keeps him in the flex conversation. But I would rather start Christian Kirk, Marquise Brown, Michael Pittman and Jakobi Meyers as WR2 options this week.

Sneaky Sleeper in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 7 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 It's a little gutsy to go with Hill, who has been inefficient for much of the year. We're counting on the Ravens outsmarting the big size of the Titans defensive line and utilizing Hill for his speed along the edges and in the passing game. His high-value touch share is the icing on the cake and hopefully can lead to him scoring just over 12 PPR points for the second week in a row. I'd take my chances with him over low-upside running backs like Rachaad White, Miles Sanders and Dameon Pierce in PPR (and I'd start him over Sanders in non-PPR).

LAST WEEK: I surmised that Flowers would be targeted more if the Ravens run game couldn't get going. Sure enough, it didn't, and Flowers saw a season-high 11 targets at Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, Flowers underwhelmingly caught just five balls for 73 yards with two drops that would have pushed his yardage over 100 had he held on to both targets.

AIR YARDS: Flowers was targeted downfield more last week than in any game this season with a 15.27 Average Depth of Target (ADOT). It was the first time he had a double-digit ADOT and more than six targets. He lined up wide on the majority of snaps (66.7%) and hitches were still his route of choice but there was more diversity there than before. It's also notable Flowers did this while sharing the field with Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman back on the field.

TITANS: Run defense started the season strong but got smashed last week by Zack Moss and the Colts to the tune of 6.3 yards per carry and four explosive runs (they had allowed two total headed into the game). Moss beat a stacked box on his 56-yard TD scamper. And even when Richardson wasn't on the field the Colts averaged 4.7 yards per run against Tennessee.

TITANS PAST TWO: Against the Bengals and Colts, the Titans allowed at least 2.79 yards before contact per rush in each game and were decimated by zone-scheme runs (at least 6.0 rush yards per carry by RBs).

RAVENS RUN GAME: Have called zone runs half as many times as power runs even though they average a half-yard better per carry on zone runs. They'd be smart to do more of that this week against Tennessee. Hill has the team's best rushing average and highest rush EPA on zone runs.

HILL: In the three games he's played the most snaps in (Weeks 1, 2 and 5), he's played 24 of a possible 43 third-down snaps (56%) and 14 of 20 snaps inside the 10. He's smaller than Gus Edwards, but faster and more versatile, and it's given him extended opportunities for high-value touches.

TITANS PASS DEFENSE: Rank in the bottom-five in catch rate allowed to outside wide receivers (75.8%) but handle them well otherwise (12.5 yards per catch, 3.34 YAC/reception are both top-10). They're equally adept versus hitch routes and WR screens, Flowers' two most-run routes. Tennessee has allowed exactly 50% of pass attempts of 15-plus Air Yards to all wide receivers be completed for a bottom-five yards per catch allowed rate, but they're league average in YAC/reception and touchdowns allowed on those throws, and the numbers are a little bit better for them if you discount four hiccups in Week 1.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 31 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 The only two games McLaurin posted good numbers in were Washington's 35-33 win over Denver in Week 2 and Washington's 34-31 OT loss to Philadelphia in Week 4. This matchup has an over/under of 42.5 points, tied for fourth-lowest of the week. Tack on the ascending secondary the Falcons seem to have and the Commanders' diffusion of targets and McLaurin is at best a low-end flex. I'd rather roll the dice on Drake London, Tyler Lockett or Garrett Wilson.

LAST WEEK: Hopeful that his target edge over his teammates would keep growing, and even in a favorable game script where the Commanders were trailing by three scores before halftime, McLaurin only saw five targets against the Bears' heavy zone coverage.

FILM: On the 10 third-down routes McLaurin ran last week, he drew extra coverage on four of them, got open on two of them (Howell threw elsewhere) and was a decoy on Curtis Samuel's touchdown. What happened? Sam Howell was getting rid of the ball quickly and to shorter distances as the Bears were getting some pressure on him. By the end of the game McLaurin's body language seemed dispirited.

COMMANDERS: Throw to their wideouts on 58.7% of their targets, which is below league average (but not as bad as, say, the Falcons at 36.4%). What makes that number worse is that McLaurin has just one more target (31) than Jahan Dotson (30), who has three more targets than Curtis Samuel (27). They're all nearly even after five games and each of them has had a turn leading in targets at least once.

FALCONS: Are expected to play a heavy dose of zone coverage, if only because the Commanders have struggled to be explosive against zone coverage this year. Atlanta also gave a full dose of snaps last week to outside cornerback Jeff Okudah, who wasn't flawless but does offer another sizable body to help against stronger perimeter receivers. Between Okudah and A.J. Terrell there isn't a matchup that's great for McLaurin.

McLAURIN: Has an impressive 91.3% catch rate versus zone coverage this year, but is averaging just 9.3 yards per catch with it on a sub-9.0 ADOT. His target share is below 20% regardless of the kind of coverage he sees.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Streaming Thomas is worth the risk considering how the Falcons have let up numbers to tight ends. The Commanders clearly value the position in their offense, Thomas sees the most throws from Howell, and if Atlanta plays heavy zone coverage then it should mean a bunch of underneath throws for Thomas to take in. You're hoping for at least seven targets here, which is possible. He's worth the nod over Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz and Tyler Conklin, and it's close in full PPR over Kyle Pitts.

LAST WEEK: Thomas was a big-time benefactor of the Commanders chasing points against Chicago's heavy zone coverage, seeing 10 of his 11 targets once the Bears built a 17-point lead in the first half. A 24-yard catch on the final play of the first half against prevent defense didn't hurt either.

FALCONS: See the third-most targets per game to tight ends (9.0) which in turn has made them bottom-five in raw stats like total catches and yards allowed. But they float around league average in catch rate allowed (77.8%, below league average) and yards per catch (8.9, better than league average). However, no team has allowed more first-down receptions to tight ends (17). Keep in mind, this defense hasn't seen tight ends better than Evan Engram, Sam LaPorta or Dalton Schultz.

COMMANDERS: Throw to their tight ends on 26.3% of their throws, fourth-most in football. But that hasn't always meant a huge target share for Thomas. In Weeks 1 and 5 he saw at least 22.9% of Sam Howell's targets. He left Week 2 after suffering a concussion and was absent in Week 3; then was not part of the game plan much in Week 4 (7.7% target share against Philadelphia). Perhaps it's all health related and Thomas' volume from last week will stick.

ZONE COVERAGE: Atlanta usually plays a lot of zone coverage early on and if it works they stick with it for the whole game (Week 5 was an example of that). In Weeks 3 and 4 against the Lions and Jaguars they played much more man coverage, especially when they needed a fourth-quarter turnover. And because Howell is much less explosive against zone looks, I expect the Falcons to stick with zone much more this week.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 26 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 No doubt there's some potential here, but some hunches keep me from falling for Osborn this week. One: I think the Vikings will try to get their run game going since they don't have Justin Jefferson. Two: Jordan Addison is far more explosive and T.J. Hockenson has been a much more relied-upon weapon. They should have more targets than Osborn. And the expected zone coverage Chicago will play further will limit Osborn unless he sees more targets than expected. He has more upside than Jerry Jeudy, Jahan Dotson and Tutu Atwell but I'd rather take a shot on Drake London, Terry McLaurin or Chris Godwin.

LAST WEEK: Over 19 snaps without Justin Jefferson last week, Osborn ran 18 routes and caught both of his two targets for 30 total yards. The receiving average was delightful, but the small-sample target share (12.5%) was saddening. What's funny is that Osborn's target share was much higher when Jefferson was playing (23.3%) but his receiving average tanked (6.3).

FILM: Osborn didn't beat coverage with his speed last week and his burst and agility were just OK. His 22-yard catch came on a Kirk Cousins scramble where he waited in a spot and Cousins hit him, then Osborn ran inside instead of outside where he might have been able to score. He also ducked under an end-zone target instead of leaping for it. It's worth noting that a 36-yard crosser he ran against the Chargers flies in the face of this as he separated from man coverage with speed and technique, then turned upfield and ran outside before racing past a defender and diving for the pylon.

OSBORN: Has a 50% catch rate on the year and that includes whether he faces zone coverage or man coverage. He sees more targets per route run against man coverage and averages more yards per catch and yards after catch against man coverage. Over his career, targets do seem to come more frequently against man coverage and he has been more explosive with them.

BEARS: Play zone coverage at the fourth-highest rate of any defense this season (79.2%). And because Cousins is much more explosive of a passer against man coverage, expect Chicago to keep up their zone defense.

HISTORY: In 20 career games with at least five targets, Osborn has scored at least 12 PPR points in 13 of them. Eleven of those 13 involved him catching a touchdown. Osborn has two career games with over 100 yards -- and one came last January at Chicago.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 157 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 If you start Lockett, you're doing it for his upside and on the hope that Smith can have a minor resurgence against man coverage. It may also come to pass that the Seahawks are trailing in the game and thus have to throw. Consider Lockett more of a top-30 receiver who you should sit for Zay Flowers and Gabe Davis but start over Chris Godwin, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson and Drake London.

BENGALS: Consistently tailor their defensive coverage to the weaknesses of the offenses they face. So when a quarterback struggles against zone coverage, they'll play more zone. This worked in their favor in all but one game this year (Ravens, Week 2). Cincinnati also has turned on the juice for their pass rush, getting a pressure rate of over 40% in each of their past three games, all versus teams with suspect offensive lines.

BENGALS: Are expected to be without top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and they also are rotating one of their safety spots between Nick Scott and Jordan Battle. D.J. Turner is expected to replace Awuzie.

GENO SMITH: Has a 47.8% completion rate and a lowly 4.1 yards per attempt average against man coverage so far this season. He's also barely thrown deep (4.3% of his attempts went 20-plus Air Yards). A huge reason for the low numbers is because his pass protection has been dreadful. The anticipated return of left tackle Charles Cross should help him have more time, which in turn helps his receivers.

OUTSIDE WRs: Have caught just 50% of their targets against the Bengals this season, third-lowest in football. However, when those receivers have caught the ball they've averaged 17.9 yards per catch, which is the third-most in the league. The Bengals defense has really only let up big games to receivers who catch touchdowns.

LOCKETT: Already the team leader in target share for the season, Lockett sees more targets on a route-run basis against man coverage (28%) compared to zone (21%). He also does better with them, averaging a full 2.0 more yards per catch and with a much higher explosive play rate (14.3% compared to 5.0% against zone).

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Analysis to come.