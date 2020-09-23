Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

Here's why the first few weeks of the Fantasy football season can be so tricky: This time last week, Nyheim Hines, Ronald Jones, Malcolm Brown, Benny Snell, and Adrian Peterson looked like potentially valuable starters; now, all five are probably going to be stuck to your bench in nearly all leagues. As quickly as someone's fortunes seemed to improve in Week 1, Week 2 can darken them.

So, what does Week 3 have in store? Is Leonard Fournette really the starter for the Buccaneers now? Did Darrell Henderson jump to the front of the line in Los Angeles because of injuries? And what are we supposed to do about injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, among others? Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for running backs are here for Week 3 to help you find answers. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 4 REYDS 46 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 Robinson has been exceptional as the starting running back for the Jaguars, and I'm expecting another quality outing Thursday night against the Dolphins. Through two games, Robinson has 32 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown, and he's added four catches for 46 yards on five targets. He's dominating the workload in Jacksonville, and that should continue against Miami. The Dolphins have done well against the running backs in New England and Buffalo to start the season, but I like the outlook for Robinson on a short week at home. He has top-15 upside in all leagues. James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 4 REYDS 23 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 The Conner we saw in Week 2 against Denver is hopefully the one we'll see all season. He dominated touches ahead of Benny Snell by 14, and Conner finished with 16 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards. He should have a similar workload against the Texans, who have struggled against the run in two games against the Chiefs and Ravens. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 6 REYDS 24 TD 2 FPTS/G 17 The Washington Football Team has done a nice job against the run through two games, but part of that is due to a terrible performance by the Eagles in Week 1. Kenyan Drake went for 95 total yards for the Cardinals in Week 2, and I expect Hunt and Nick Chubb to perform well this week at home. This is back-to-back road games for Washington, and Hunt should have enough touches in a reserve role to thrive. He has at least 12 total touches in each game, and he's averaging 16.5 PPR points on the season. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 5 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Has Fournette taken over the backfield for Tampa Bay yet? It looked that way against the Panthers in Week 2. He played 42.6 percent of the snaps compared to 34.4 percent for Ronald Jones, and Fournette was more productive when he had the ball with 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four catches for 13 yards on five targets. Jones and LeSean McCoy will continue to get work, but Fournette should be considered a top-20 Fantasy running back this week. The Broncos have given up back-to-back 100-yard games to Derrick Henry and Conner to open the season. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 4 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 I liked Montgomery a lot going into Week 2 against the Giants, and he had one of the best games of his career with 16 carries for 82 yards, along with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets. I would love for him to remain involved in the passing game, and he has six targets through two weeks. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that has allowed three total touchdowns against Seattle's running backs in Week 1 and over 120 total yards and a touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 (along with three rushing scores for Dak Prescott). Montgomery should be locked in as a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 1 REC 8 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 We'll see how Davis does with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out, and he had eight catches for 74 yards on eight targets in Week 2 at Tampa Bay when McCaffrey went down. Davis has top-20 upside in PPR this week. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 2 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 If Cam Akers (ribs) and Malcolm Brown (finger) are out this week, Henderson would be a must-start option in all leagues. It will help Henderson if Buffalo linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) are out again after both missed Week 2 at Miami. Brown could return, so Henderson is a flex even in a shared situation. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 101 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 2 FPTS/G 13 With Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) hurt, we should see McKinnon have an expanded role. He's been good in limited work with six carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on six targets in two games. Jeff Wilson and potentially JaMychal Hasty should get increased touches as well for the 49ers, but McKinnon could be a low-end starter in PPR with a bigger role. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 86 REC 10 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Gaskin is dominating playing time for the Dolphins with 88 offensive plays compared to 30 for Matt Breida and 17 for Jordan Howard. In those two games against the Patriots and Bills, Gaskin has averaged 11.5 PPR points with 16 carries for 86 yards and 10 catches for 62 yards on 11 targets. He should be considered a low-end starting option in PPR against the Jaguars. Dion Lewis RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 It's doubtful the newly-signed Devonta Freeman will play much for the Giants this week as they try to replace Saquon Barkley (ACL), which should mean a quality workload is coming for Lewis, especially in the passing game. Barkley and Lewis have combined for 10 catches on 14 targets through two weeks, and Lewis has flex appeal in PPR this week against a banged-up 49ers defense.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Gurley has 35 carries through two games, but he's only managed 117 yards (3.3 yards per carry). He also has just two catches for 1 yard on five targets. If he didn't score a touchdown in Week 1 against Seattle he would be a total dud. We're seeing too much of Brian Hill and Ito Smith for my liking, and Gurley's lack of involvement in the passing game is troubling. The Bears run defense should be able to contain Gurley, and he's not a must-start running back this week. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 91 REC 3 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Gibson is the best running back for the Washington Football Team, and it's not close. It was great to see his playing time increase in Week 2, when he played 65 percent of the snaps compared to just 26 percent in Week 1. And better days are ahead. But I don't love the setup for him this week against Cleveland. The Browns run defense has been good through two weeks against Baltimore and Cincinnati, and Gibson is without standout right guard Brandon Scherff (knee). Maybe we see Gibson work more in the passing game this week (he only has three catches on four targets), but he's just a flex option against the Browns on the road. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC BAL -3.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 1 REYDS 13 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Dobbins could find the end zone like he did twice in Week 1 against the Browns, but he only has nine carries through two games and one catch. The Ravens are using three running backs with Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, and Dobbins isn't doing enough to justify starting him against the Chiefs. Big days are coming for Dobbins, so be patient with him. For now, just stash him on the bench and wait for more touches in this explosive offense. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 28 REC 9 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Game flow is likely going to matter for Hines, and he will be hard to trust when the Colts are expected to be playing with a lead. In Week 2 against the Vikings, Hines only had one catch for 4 yards on one target and no carries. He was the third running back behind Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins in terms of touches, and that should happen again this week against the Jets, who are terrible. We'll see if he gets more targets with Parris Campbell (knee) out, but you can't use Hines in non-PPR leagues any time soon. In PPR, he's a low-end flex option at best. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 5.3 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Peterson was the No. 3 running back in Week 2 for the Lions at Green Bay based on snap count, as he played behind D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. He wasn't bad with seven carries for 41 yards, but that little workload won't help Fantasy managers, as well as the lack of work in the passing game (no catches). I'm expecting Detroit to be chasing points for the second game in a row on the road, and that should be better for Swift than Peterson and Johnson. I'm not starting Peterson in any leagues this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 111 REC 5 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 Johnson was great in Week 1 at the Chiefs with 11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 32 yards on four targets. He struggled in Week 2 against Baltimore with 11 carries for 34 yards, along with two catches for 16 yards on four targets, and I'm expecting his production to be closer to that this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh allowed Melvin Gordon to go for 84 total yards and a touchdown, but this run defense is still fantastic and should make things tough on Johnson. At best, he's a flex option in all leagues.

