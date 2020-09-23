Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ (24:00:00)

Here's why the first few weeks of the Fantasy football season can be so tricky: This time last week, Nyheim Hines, Ronald Jones, Malcolm Brown, Benny Snell, and Adrian Peterson looked like potentially valuable starters; now, all five are probably going to be stuck to your bench in nearly all leagues. As quickly as someone's fortunes seemed to improve in Week 1, Week 2 can darken them. 

So, what does Week 3 have in store? Is Leonard Fournette really the starter for the Buccaneers now? Did Darrell Henderson jump to the front of the line in Los Angeles because of injuries? And what are we supposed to do about injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, among others? Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for running backs are here for Week 3 to help you find answers. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Running Backs
Start 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
James Robinson RB
JAC Jacksonville • #38
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
14.5
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
164
REC
4
REYDS
46
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.5
Robinson has been exceptional as the starting running back for the Jaguars, and I'm expecting another quality outing Thursday night against the Dolphins. Through two games, Robinson has 32 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown, and he's added four catches for 46 yards on five targets. He's dominating the workload in Jacksonville, and that should continue against Miami. The Dolphins have done well against the running backs in New England and Buffalo to start the season, but I like the outlook for Robinson on a short week at home. He has top-15 upside in all leagues.
headshot-image
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
15
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
115
REC
4
REYDS
23
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.5
The Conner we saw in Week 2 against Denver is hopefully the one we'll see all season. He dominated touches ahead of Benny Snell by 14, and Conner finished with 16 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards. He should have a similar workload against the Texans, who have struggled against the run in two games against the Chiefs and Ravens.
headshot-image
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS CLE -7 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
158
REC
6
REYDS
24
TD
2
FPTS/G
17
The Washington Football Team has done a nice job against the run through two games, but part of that is due to a terrible performance by the Eagles in Week 1. Kenyan Drake went for 95 total yards for the Cardinals in Week 2, and I expect Hunt and Nick Chubb to perform well this week at home. This is back-to-back road games for Washington, and Hunt should have enough touches in a reserve role to thrive. He has at least 12 total touches in each game, and he's averaging 16.5 PPR points on the season.
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN TB -6 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
13.4
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
108
REC
5
REYDS
27
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.5
Has Fournette taken over the backfield for Tampa Bay yet? It looked that way against the Panthers in Week 2. He played 42.6 percent of the snaps compared to 34.4 percent for Ronald Jones, and Fournette was more productive when he had the ball with 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, as well as four catches for 13 yards on five targets. Jones and LeSean McCoy will continue to get work, but Fournette should be considered a top-20 Fantasy running back this week. The Broncos have given up back-to-back 100-yard games to Derrick Henry and Conner to open the season.
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
9.8
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
146
REC
4
REYDS
55
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.5
I liked Montgomery a lot going into Week 2 against the Giants, and he had one of the best games of his career with 16 carries for 82 yards, along with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets. I would love for him to remain involved in the passing game, and he has six targets through two weeks. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that has allowed three total touchdowns against Seattle's running backs in Week 1 and over 120 total yards and a touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 (along with three rushing scores for Dak Prescott). Montgomery should be locked in as a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.
Sleepers
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
13.5
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1
REC
8
REYDS
74
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.5
We'll see how Davis does with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out, and he had eight catches for 74 yards on eight targets in Week 2 at Tampa Bay when McCaffrey went down. Davis has top-20 upside in PPR this week.
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
9.4
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
87
REC
2
REYDS
40
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
If Cam Akers (ribs) and Malcolm Brown (finger) are out this week, Henderson would be a must-start option in all leagues. It will help Henderson if Buffalo linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) are out again after both missed Week 2 at Miami. Brown could return, so Henderson is a flex even in a shared situation.
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG SF -4 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
14.2
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
101
REC
3
REYDS
20
TD
2
FPTS/G
13
With Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) hurt, we should see McKinnon have an expanded role. He's been good in limited work with six carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on six targets in two games. Jeff Wilson and potentially JaMychal Hasty should get increased touches as well for the 49ers, but McKinnon could be a low-end starter in PPR with a bigger role.
headshot-image
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
9
RB RNK
35th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
86
REC
10
REYDS
62
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.5
Gaskin is dominating playing time for the Dolphins with 88 offensive plays compared to 30 for Matt Breida and 17 for Jordan Howard. In those two games against the Patriots and Bills, Gaskin has averaged 11.5 PPR points with 16 carries for 86 yards and 10 catches for 62 yards on 11 targets. He should be considered a low-end starting option in PPR against the Jaguars.
headshot-image
Dion Lewis RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #33
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -4 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
7.9
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
21
REC
4
REYDS
36
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.5
It's doubtful the newly-signed Devonta Freeman will play much for the Giants this week as they try to replace Saquon Barkley (ACL), which should mean a quality workload is coming for Lewis, especially in the passing game. Barkley and Lewis have combined for 10 catches on 14 targets through two weeks, and Lewis has flex appeal in PPR this week against a banged-up 49ers defense.
Sit 'Em
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Todd Gurley RB
ATL Atlanta • #21
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI ATL -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
11.8
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
117
REC
2
REYDS
1
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.5
Gurley has 35 carries through two games, but he's only managed 117 yards (3.3 yards per carry). He also has just two catches for 1 yard on five targets. If he didn't score a touchdown in Week 1 against Seattle he would be a total dud. We're seeing too much of Brian Hill and Ito Smith for my liking, and Gurley's lack of involvement in the passing game is troubling. The Bears run defense should be able to contain Gurley, and he's not a must-start running back this week.
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -7 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
91
REC
3
REYDS
5
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.5
Gibson is the best running back for the Washington Football Team, and it's not close. It was great to see his playing time increase in Week 2, when he played 65 percent of the snaps compared to just 26 percent in Week 1. And better days are ahead. But I don't love the setup for him this week against Cleveland. The Browns run defense has been good through two weeks against Baltimore and Cincinnati, and Gibson is without standout right guard Brandon Scherff (knee). Maybe we see Gibson work more in the passing game this week (he only has three catches on four targets), but he's just a flex option against the Browns on the road.
headshot-image
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC BAL -3.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
7.8
RB RNK
41st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
70
REC
1
REYDS
13
TD
2
FPTS/G
10
Dobbins could find the end zone like he did twice in Week 1 against the Browns, but he only has nine carries through two games and one catch. The Ravens are using three running backs with Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, and Dobbins isn't doing enough to justify starting him against the Chiefs. Big days are coming for Dobbins, so be patient with him. For now, just stash him on the bench and wait for more touches in this explosive offense.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
5.5
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
28
REC
9
REYDS
49
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.5
Game flow is likely going to matter for Hines, and he will be hard to trust when the Colts are expected to be playing with a lead. In Week 2 against the Vikings, Hines only had one catch for 4 yards on one target and no carries. He was the third running back behind Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins in terms of touches, and that should happen again this week against the Jets, who are terrible. We'll see if he gets more targets with Parris Campbell (knee) out, but you can't use Hines in non-PPR leagues any time soon. In PPR, he's a low-end flex option at best.
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
DET Detroit • #28
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -6 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
5.3
RB RNK
39th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
134
REC
3
REYDS
21
TD
0
FPTS/G
9
Peterson was the No. 3 running back in Week 2 for the Lions at Green Bay based on snap count, as he played behind D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. He wasn't bad with seven carries for 41 yards, but that little workload won't help Fantasy managers, as well as the lack of work in the passing game (no catches). I'm expecting Detroit to be chasing points for the second game in a row on the road, and that should be better for Swift than Peterson and Johnson. I'm not starting Peterson in any leagues this week.
Bust Alert
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
9.9
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
111
REC
5
REYDS
48
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.5
Johnson was great in Week 1 at the Chiefs with 11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 32 yards on four targets. He struggled in Week 2 against Baltimore with 11 carries for 34 yards, along with two catches for 16 yards on four targets, and I'm expecting his production to be closer to that this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh allowed Melvin Gordon to go for 84 total yards and a touchdown, but this run defense is still fantastic and should make things tough on Johnson. At best, he's a flex option in all leagues.

