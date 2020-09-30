DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 I'm excited for Parker and Preston Williams this week, and Williams should be considered a sleeper in all leagues. The Seahawks defense has been abysmal against opposing receivers all season, and the Dolphins duo should have the chance for a big game. Seattle has allowed the most receptions (76) and yards (1,136) and is tied for second in most touchdowns (five) to opposing receivers. By comparison, the next closest team in receptions allowed is Denver with 49 and Atlanta in yards with 736. And the Seahawks are down Jamal Adams (groin). Parker is due for a big game, and it should happen this week. The same goes for Williams, and I would start both (Parker obviously ahead of Williams) in Week 4 given the matchup.

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 166 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 Fuller has delivered in two of three games this year, scoring 19 15 PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 1 and 15 PPR points against the Steelers in Week 2. He had no targets in Week 2 against Baltimore while dealing with an apparent hamstring injury, but he's on track for a breakout campaign this season if he can stay healthy. This week, Fuller should have another solid outing against the Vikings, who have allowed a receiver to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in every game this year. Fuller has top-15 upside in Week 4.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.7 We'll see if Davante Adams (hamstring) can return in Week 4 against the Falcons, but that shouldn't matter for Lazard. He's been great in two of three games this season, scoring 17 PPR points at Minnesota in Week 1 and 26 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 3. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that can't stop anyone, with six receivers scoring at least 12 PPR points against them in three games. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be considered a sleeper this week also, and the Packers could have three receivers go off if Adams is able to return.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 259 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.7 The Chiefs defense has been great this season, but two times this year a receiver has gotten double digits in targets against them with Fuller in Week 1 and Keenan Allen in Week 2. Both of those guys scored at least 15 PPR points, and Edelman should follow suit. The last time we saw Edelman in a spot where the Patriots could be chasing points on the road was Week 2 at Seattle, and Edelman had eight catches for a career-high 179 yards on 11 targets. I like N'Keal Harry as a sleeper this week, and he had eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets against the Seahawks in a similar game script.