There is some honest-to-goodness good news at wide receiver for Fantasy heading into Week 4. Michael Thomas looks like he's returning from his ankle injury, D.J. Chark should be back from his chest injury, and Deebo Samuel returned to practice Wednesday and could make his debut this week. In a season defined by who hasn't been playing, it's nice to get some big names back, and hopefully we'll get good news on Davante Adams and JUlio Jones as they work their way back from hamstring injuries.
Of course, that doesn't mean setting your lineup at wide receiver will be easy. There are still plenty of players unlikely to play this week — Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Henry Ruggs (hamstring) chief among them, with Diontae Johnson (concussion), Russell Gage (concussion), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), A.J. Brown and John Brown (calf) among those very much in question — and among the healthy, question marks abound. Can you trust Odell Beckham, Allen Robinson, Adam Thielen, Julian Edelman, or D.J. Moore? Are early-season breakouts like Allen Lazard and Keelan Cole for real?
Find the answers you're looking for here, as Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help you do just that.
Wide Receiver
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm excited for Parker and Preston Williams this week, and Williams should be considered a sleeper in all leagues. The Seahawks defense has been abysmal against opposing receivers all season, and the Dolphins duo should have the chance for a big game. Seattle has allowed the most receptions (76) and yards (1,136) and is tied for second in most touchdowns (five) to opposing receivers. By comparison, the next closest team in receptions allowed is Denver with 49 and Atlanta in yards with 736. And the Seahawks are down Jamal Adams (groin). Parker is due for a big game, and it should happen this week. The same goes for Williams, and I would start both (Parker obviously ahead of Williams) in Week 4 given the matchup.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fuller has delivered in two of three games this year, scoring 19 15 PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 1 and 15 PPR points against the Steelers in Week 2. He had no targets in Week 2 against Baltimore while dealing with an apparent hamstring injury, but he's on track for a breakout campaign this season if he can stay healthy. This week, Fuller should have another solid outing against the Vikings, who have allowed a receiver to score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in every game this year. Fuller has top-15 upside in Week 4.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see if Davante Adams (hamstring) can return in Week 4 against the Falcons, but that shouldn't matter for Lazard. He's been great in two of three games this season, scoring 17 PPR points at Minnesota in Week 1 and 26 PPR points at New Orleans in Week 3. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that can't stop anyone, with six receivers scoring at least 12 PPR points against them in three games. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be considered a sleeper this week also, and the Packers could have three receivers go off if Adams is able to return.
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Chiefs defense has been great this season, but two times this year a receiver has gotten double digits in targets against them with Fuller in Week 1 and Keenan Allen in Week 2. Both of those guys scored at least 15 PPR points, and Edelman should follow suit. The last time we saw Edelman in a spot where the Patriots could be chasing points on the road was Week 2 at Seattle, and Edelman had eight catches for a career-high 179 yards on 11 targets. I like N'Keal Harry as a sleeper this week, and he had eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets against the Seahawks in a similar game script.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I hope this is the game where A.J. Green breaks out, but you have to buy into Boyd as the best Fantasy receiver for the Bengals now -- if you haven't done so already. He's been awesome the past two games with 17 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he's scored 42 PPR points over that span against Cleveland and Philadelphia. Green is due for a breakout game, but Joe Burrow is leaning on Boyd now. And the Jaguars have given up more production to No. 2 receivers (Parris Campbell, Adam Humphries and Preston Williams) than No. 1 options in three games this year.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Lamb should still be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week even though he was outplayed in Week 3 at Seattle by Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, as well as Amari Cooper. In Lamb's lone home game in Week 2 against Atlanta he had six catches for 106 yards on nine targets, and maybe this week he'll catch his first NFL touchdown against the Browns.
LV Las Vegas • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Raiders receiving corps is a mess right now with Henry Ruggs (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) banged up, and Renfrow could emerge as a prime target for Derek Carr. In Week 3 at New England, Renfrow had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Going back to last year, Renfrow has six games with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in four of them.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beasley has been underrated this season based on his production so far. He has 20 targets through three games with 15 catches for 228 yards, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games. And with John Brown (calf) now hurt, Josh Allen should continue to lean on Beasley, who should be considered a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR.
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Make sure Miller is healthy after showing up on the injury report with a hip ailment, but if he's active he could be in line for a big role in Week 4 against the Chargers with Godwin out. Miller now has at least five targets in two games this year, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in both of them. He could be an excellent injury replacement in Week 4, especially with the Chargers not having Chris Harris (foot).
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ward could be the best Eagles wide receiver in Week 4 at San Francisco if DeSean Jackson (hamstring) is out and Alshon Jeffery (foot) isn't ready to play, as well as Dallas Goedert (ankle) being hurt. Ward stepped up in Week 3 against the Bengals with eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he could emerge as a key weapon for Carson Wentz behind Zack Ertz and Miles Sanders. It's a tough matchup against the 49ers on the road in Week 4, but Ward could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues given his expected target share.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
At some point, Hilton is going to have a big game. And it could happen this week against the Bears, although Chicago is the lone team not to allow a touchdown to a wide receiver. But through three outings we've been extremely disappointed with Hilton, who has combined for 22 PPR points and has yet to top 53 receiving yards in a game with no touchdowns. He's still worth starting in three-receiver leagues, and maybe the injuries to Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman (calf) give Hilton a few more targets. But I need to see it first, and I'm frustrated with Hilton's lack of production so far this year.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Slayton was great in Week 1 against the Steelers with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, which was good for 28 PPR points. In two games since then against Chicago and San Francisco, Slayton has combined for 12 PPR points on six catches, 86 yards and 13 targets. It will be hard to trust him in a likely matchup with Jalen Ramsey for the Rams, and Slayton has little upside in all formats. Of the Giants receivers, I would consider Golden Tate as a low-end starting option in PPR.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Again, continue to monitor what's happening with this game to make sure it's played in Week 4 given the Covid-19 news for the Titans. But I would plan to avoid Davis this week regardless, even with A.J. Brown (knee) still out. Davis has done a nice job through three games with 15 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing against Denver, Jacksonville and Minnesota. But he hasn't proven enough to be started against the Steelers, and he's even risky in three-receiver leagues. We'll see how long Brown will remain out, so continue to stash Davis on your bench, but you don't have to play him in Week 4 against the Steelers if you can avoid it.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watkins doesn't have the best history against the Patriots, and I would only consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. He's faced them seven times in his career, including the playoffs, and he has one touchdown and one game with more than 60 receiving yards in those matchups. Three of those games have come with the Chiefs over the past two seasons, and he's combined for 10 catches, 182 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets. Watkins has been good so far this season with at least 13 PPR points in the two games he's been able to finish (he suffered a concussion in Week 2 at the Chargers), but I'm skeptical to start him in most leagues given the matchup.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk should be added in all leagues, and he has the chance to be a good playmaker for the 49ers, especially with Deebo Samuel (foot) still hurt. In Week 3 against the Giants, Aiyuk had five catches for 70 yards on eight targets, along with three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. But don't play him this week against the Eagles given how Philadelphia has done against opposing No. 1 receivers. Terry McLaurin, Robert Woods and A.J. Green combined for 12 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets against the Eagles, with Darius Slay having a big hand in making that happen. Aiyuk isn't the same type of No. 1 receiver like those guys, but he is the top guy for the 49ers until Samuel is back. For now, just stash him on your bench in most leagues.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McLaurin has been solid so far this year with at least 11 PPR points in all three games, and he's averaging 16.0 PPR points for the season. He's also seen 25 targets on the year. But I'm expecting him to struggle against the Ravens, and he should be considered a low-end starting option at best in all leagues. While Baltimore was beat up by the Chiefs in Week 3 on Monday night (Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Watkins all scored at least 13 PPR points), the Ravens didn't allow a receiver to score a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, including matchups with Odell Beckham and Fuller. I expect to see an angry Baltimore defense this week and a rough outing for the entire Washington offense.