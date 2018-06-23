Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Hulking Finn headed to Rocky Mountains
Annunen was drafted 64th overall by the Avalanche at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Since he checks in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and is a native of Finland, Annunen inevitably gets compared to Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne. While it may seem like a lazy comparison on the surface, there are similarities between the two. Annunen uses his size well. He tends to play a calm, simple game in net and allow the puck to come to him. Annunen isn't super athletic, but he doesn't have to be given how much of the cage he covers. It's going to take many years, but Annunen stands as good a chance as any goaltender taken in this draft to eventually develop into a starter at the NHL level.
