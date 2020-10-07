Loof was drafted 88th by the Blues at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Loof has talent, but he's like a lot of young defenders. He hasn't quite grown up or into his frame, and he gets pushed around by those who have. Loof has offensive upside and shows flashes of a potential power-play QB. But he needs time and work to shore up his own-zone play, especially his decision making. Loof cannot continue to overhandle the puck -- he panics and that just leads to bad decisions. Time will tell if he can turn his calm approach on the PP into play in the defensive end. Interesting note -- Loof is a twin and his brother Linus is also eligible for this draft.