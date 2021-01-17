Edler (leg) was cut on a skate in the third period of Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Flames. After the game, head coach Travis Green didn't know how serious the injury was, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Adding insult to literal injury, Edler was called for an interference minor on a neutral-zone collision with Matthew Tkachuk. Edler was hurt when Tkachuk's skate came up as he fell, catching Edler in the left leg below the knee. The 34-year-old defenseman is a critical part of the Canucks' blue line -- missing him for any amount of time would be bad for the team. An update on his status should surface prior to Monday's rematch with the Flames.