Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Placed on waivers

Arizona waived Ness on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ness has been a healthy scratch for 17 of 35 games since being promoted Oct. 19, so this move doesn't come as a huge surprise. However, assuming he goes unclaimed, the 29-year-old American will remain with the big club, so he won't be heading to the minors just yet.

