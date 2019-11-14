Rieder has just one goal in 15 appearances this season.

The German winger was placed on waivers over two weeks ago, but the Flames elected to keep him at the NHL level for now. He's produced 20 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating so far, but Rieder is a productive penalty killer -- he's helped the Flames to an 85.5 percent success rate in that game situation, good for seventh in the league. Rieder may not generate much offense, but he'll be in the lineup most nights for his penalty-killing skill alone.