Leschyshyn signed a three-year contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Leschyshyn established himself as an NHLer last season when injuries ravaged the Golden Knights' forward corps. While he managed just six points in 41 games in his age-22 season, he'll have a little job security with a three-year deal. The forward's contract is one-way in all three years, so it seems like he'll have a realistic chance to make the Opening Night roster this season, albeit in a bottom-six role.