Hudson Elynuik: Loses contract rights with Carolina
Elynuik apparently failed to garner a contract by the Hurricanes ahead of Friday's deadline.
The Hurricanes had until 5:00 p.m. ET to sign Elynuik to their 90-man Reserve List, but it was nothing but crickets on that front. Listed at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Ekynuik dropped 86 points (31 goals, 55 assists) over 71 games for Spokane of the WHL this past season. While those are impressive numbers, it's discouraging that he hasn't moved on from the junior league after six seasons and hasn't lived up to the lofty billing as 2016's third-round (74th overall) draft pick.
