Elynuik has signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, the Toronto Sun reports.

He's now 6-foot-5 and continues to grow into his game. Elynuik has a lot of development still to come, but he'll be out to prove the Hurricanes wrong for failing to sign him following his draft. He's a long way from being any kind of fantasy force, though. Big boys always take time to get their game to NHL quality.