Maple Leafs' Hudson Elynuik: Inks minor-league deal with Toronto
Elynuik has signed an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, the Toronto Sun reports.
He's now 6-foot-5 and continues to grow into his game. Elynuik has a lot of development still to come, but he'll be out to prove the Hurricanes wrong for failing to sign him following his draft. He's a long way from being any kind of fantasy force, though. Big boys always take time to get their game to NHL quality.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...