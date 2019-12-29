Jets' Logan Shaw: Bags apple in loss
Shaw collected his first assist of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday.
It took 25 games for Shaw to tally his first assist of 2019-20. The fourth-line winger has only found the scoresheet three times this season, in 25 games, so no need to add Shaw to your fantasy roster. The 27-year-old also had a hit in his stat line Sunday.
