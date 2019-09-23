Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Virtual lock on third line
Mikheyev has impressed his coaches and teammates, and looks to be penciled in on the Leafs' third line heading toward Opening Night, reports Sportsnet.ca.
Mickey is a virtual lock to skate beside Alexander Kerfoot on the third line. And teammate Auston Matthews has been impressed: "He plays a lot like [Pavel] Datsyuk. Really shifty, strong on the puck, good on his edges. I was really impressed." Mikheyev is a big, fast and intelligent winger that can play role. And he pays attention to details, which will make coach Mike Babcock very happy. Mickey might not get power-play time, but his even-strength contributions should be solid. The Leafs' third line will impress.
