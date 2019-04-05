Predators' Brandon Fortunato: Secures entry-level deal

Fortunato signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Friday.

While Fortunato could technically link up with the Predators, considering how stacked that blue line is, Fortunato will likely be better suited to join Milwaukee for the remainder of the AHL season. After starting his collegiate career with Boston University, the defenseman spent the last two years with Quinnipiac University, where he notched five goals and 23 helpers in his final year of eligibility. The undrafted New York native will likely be given a year or two to develop his game in the minors before getting a shot at the 23-man roster in the Music City.