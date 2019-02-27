Rangers' Adam Huska: Struggles at UConn continue
Starting for the first time in more than three weeks, Huska stopped just 22 of 27 shots in the University of Connecticut's 5-2 loss to Providence on Tuesday.
In the midst of what has been by far his worst collegiate season (5-13-2, 3.34 GAA, .896 save percentage), Huska has seemingly lost his starting job to 2017 Nashville fifth-rounder Tomas Vomacka. This year's roster for the Huskies has considerably less talent than the last two campaigns and it's reflective in Huska's numbers. Allowing Huska to play a fourth and final season of collegiate hockey would be a risk for the Rangers given the fact Huska can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020 if he chooses not to sign with the team, but he doesn't deserve an entry-level deal at this point.
