Ruotsalainen was assigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Ruotsalainen played with Ilves Tampere (Finland) before returning to the Sabres at the start of training camp. The 23-year-old was quite impressive in the Finnish League, posting 16 goals and 11 assists over 19 games. Instead of playing bottom-six minutes in the NHL, Ruotsalainen should handle an immense workload in Rochester as he fine-tunes his craft in North America.