Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Secures two-year deal
Kiviranta penned a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Friday.
Kiviranta put together a solid 2018-19 campaign with Finnish club Sport, in which he scored 16 goals and 15 assists in 48 outings. The winger joined Finland at the 2019 World Championship, putting up three points in nine tournament appearances on his way to a gold medal. The 23-year-old will likely have a chance at securing a spot on the 23-man roster in training camp, but could find himself in the minors periodically this year.
