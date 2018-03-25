Wild's Jordan Greenway: Collegiate career over following loss Sunday?

Greenway posted a goal and an assist in Boston University's 6-3 loss to the University of Michigan on Sunday.

That could very easily mark the end of Greenway's collegiate career. The Wild will undoubtedly make another attempt at signing the rugged power forward to an entry-level contract. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound former Olympian is more than ready for professional hockey from a physical standpoint. Minnesota attempted to sign Greenway after the Terriers were eliminated a year ago, but the 2015 second round selection decided to return to school for his junior year. Unless Greenway truly has no desire to play for the Wild, he has extremely little to gain by playing a fourth year of collegiate hockey.