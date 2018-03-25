Wild's Jordan Greenway: Collegiate career over following loss Sunday?
Greenway posted a goal and an assist in Boston University's 6-3 loss to the University of Michigan on Sunday.
That could very easily mark the end of Greenway's collegiate career. The Wild will undoubtedly make another attempt at signing the rugged power forward to an entry-level contract. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound former Olympian is more than ready for professional hockey from a physical standpoint. Minnesota attempted to sign Greenway after the Terriers were eliminated a year ago, but the 2015 second round selection decided to return to school for his junior year. Unless Greenway truly has no desire to play for the Wild, he has extremely little to gain by playing a fourth year of collegiate hockey.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...