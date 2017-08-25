2017 Travers Stakes odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta

This year's Travers Stakes features a wide open field ... at least that's what most people think.

There's no disputing that the field is star-studded. It includes the three winners of this year's Triple Crown races, and it's the first time all three winners of the spring classics have faced off since the 1982 Travers. That year, a horse named Runaway Groom beat them all.

At this year's Kentucky Derby, Demling won his ninth straight Derby-Oaks double -- he called the winners of both races for the ninth straight year. At the Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite.

Then at the Belmont, he nailed the 1-2 finish and cashed his trifecta and superfecta tickets.

Here's a refresher on those types of bets:

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the correct order. This paid over $1,000 in last year's Travers on a $1 bet.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the correct order. This paid over $10,000 in last year's Travers on a $1 bet.

While Demling has no quibbles with bettors banking on one of the favorites, West Coast (4/1), he plans to hold tickets with Good Samaritan (5/1) and Always Dreaming (6/1), plus a double-digit underdog that could pay off big.

