2018 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend reveals picks for Justify Triple Crown bid

The 150th Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 9, from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Justify, the undefeated colt trained by Bob Baffert, is one victory away from horse racing's coveted Triple Crown. He's going off at 4-5 at several major sports books. Audible, who was third in the Kentucky Derby, is second on the 2018 Belmont odds board at 4-1. Before you lock in your bets, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. If you had put down $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. In 2004, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont Stakes over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the Belmont Stakes at a pizzeria in Queens.

"Nick told me Birdstone had been training great," Goldberg said. "He was training off the charts and Nick said the horse would love the Belmont because he had the running style that fit well with the track." The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone, of course, beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year.

Now that the 2018 Belmont Stakes lineup is taking shape, Goldberg released his early picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg thinks Justify will be a tired horse as he pursues horse racing's Triple Crown.

"The Preakness took a lot out of Justify," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's going to have considerable competition in the Belmont. He has to run on a tiring track for a mile-and-a-half. Some of his competitors are well-rested." Goldberg is sharing his projected finish position for Justify over at SportsLine.

One horse he's high on: Hofburg, who has early 2018 Belmont Stakes odds of 7-1 and last raced in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished seventh.

"I thought Hofburg would run a good race in the Kentucky Derby," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He was a wise-guy horse in the Derby. His trainer, Bill Mott, was pointing him to the Belmont and he's been training for it."

Goldberg is also eyeing a long shot who has a big edge in distance, which is exactly what's needed in the Belmont Stakes 2018. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every Belmont Stakes contender, over at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Belmont picks? Where does Justify finish? And what long shot should you back? Check out the early Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Belmont.

Justify (4-5)

Audible (4-1)

Bravazo (9-2)

Tenfold (6-1)

Hofburg (7-1)

Blended Citizen (12-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Free Drop Billy (30-1)

Gronkowski (35-1)

Enticed (40-1)