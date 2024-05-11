Recent history is not on the side of longshots entering the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18. Over the last 10 editions of the Preakness, all 10 winners have been 12-1 or shorter, with six champions coming in at 4-1 or shorter. This year, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday, May 18 from the 1 3/16 miles dirt track at Pimlico Race Course, where six 2024 Preakness Stakes horses have 2024 Preakness Stakes odds of 12-1 or shorter. Those 2024 Preakness Stakes contenders are topped by Arkansas Derby winner Muth (11-10), followed by Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan (3-1).

If you prefer to back a longshot with your 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions, then options include Copper Tax (16-1), Uncle Heavy (20-1) and Mugatu (33-1). Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling at SportsLine through a CBS Sports account (click "Don't have an account? Sign up" if you don't have one).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Join SportsLine through a CBS Sports account to see them.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Tuscan Gold, even though he's a 5-1 longshot that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby. Tuscan Gold is trained by Chad Brown, who has won the Preakness twice with colts who did not run in the Kentucky Derby. Tuscan Gold's last start was a third place at the Louisiana Derby on March 23, so he will be well rested for Pimlico. Prior to that, he broke maiden at Gulfstream Park with a dominant victory by 6 1/4 lengths.

What sets Tuscan Gold apart from other mid-shots is his unparalleled pedigree. Sire Medaglia d'Oro finished first or second in an astounding 11 straight G1 or G2 races, while half-sister Rachel Alexandra won the 2009 Preakness. Damsire Curlin won the 2007 Preakness and has numerous Triple Crown race winners among his progeny. Add in that jockey Tyler Gaffalione is also a Preakness champion (2019), and Tuscan Gold has plenty in his favor as a 2024 Preakness Stakes contender. See which other horses to back by creating a by joining SportsLine through a CBS Sports account.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and also has a surprising prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan along with his entire projected 2024 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine though a CBS Sports account.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds below, then join SportsLine and see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes through a CBS Sports account (click "Don't have an account? Sign up" if you don't have one), all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and hit last year's Preakness Stakes superfecta.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses