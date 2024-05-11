After a week of uncertainty, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will be racing at the 2024 Preakness Stakes, trainer Kenny McPeek announced on Saturday. McPeek kept a close eye on his thoroughbred throughout the week, and the horse is in good enough shape to give it a shot in Baltimore.

The decision on Mystik Dan could came on Saturday, just one week before the Preakness. McPeek monitored Mystik Dan's recovery after winning the Kentucky Derby, spoke with the horse's owners, and determined that he was doing well enough to keep the Triple Crown dream alive.

"All systems go," McPeek said. "The horse is doing fantastic."

Throughout the week, McPeek was less certain about Mystik Dan's status for the Preakness. With just two weeks between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, McPeek wanted to be very careful with the horse.

"If he's healthy, we're not scared to go," McPeek said just a few days before giving Mystik Dan the green light. "If we feel like that he needs more time, we'll give it to him. It's all gray; there is no black and white."

Mystik Dan is coming off one of the most dramatic finishes in Kentucky Derby history. Three horses, including Sierra Leone and Forever Young, crossed the finish line almost simultaneously. After a review, it was determined Mystik Dan won by a nose.

Now, Mystik Dan will try to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018, which is also the last time the same horse won at Churchill Downs and the Preakness Stakes. Post time for the race is set for Saturday, May 18 at 6:50 p.m. ET.