2019 Belmont Stakes: Complete list of horses, trainers, jockeys for final Triple Crown race
A handy guide to each of the contenders for this year's 'Test of Champions' in New York
The 2019 Belmont Stakes will be the 151st running of the annual 1.5-mile competition, and while Preakness Stakes champion War of Will remains among the favorites to take the third of this year's American Triple Crown races, there's still a relatively wide-open field. Neither the first-place finisher or ultimate winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby will be in attendance.
Horses aren't the only important thing about the Belmont Stakes, however. While the Preakness was Exhibit A for Thoroughbreds running their race without the help of a jockey (see: Bodexpress), the reality is that most champs are at least partly a product of their support -- from their own heritage to their trainers and riders.
That's why we've got you covered with a complete rundown of all the 2019 Belmont Stakes contenders, including the equestrian veterans they've got in their corner -- or, in the case of the jockeys -- on their back.
Belmont mainstay Todd Pletcher leads the way with two different horses in this year's race, one of which will be guided by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who was infamously tossed from Bodexpress this season but won his second career Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming in 2017. Mike Smith, meanwhile, will ride Bourbon War one year after winning the Triple Crown with Justify. And betting favorite War of Will is set to be jockeyed by first-time Belmont rider Tyler Gaffalione.
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
Bourbon War
Mike Smith
Mark Hennig
Everfast
Luis Saez
Dale Romans
Intrepid Heart
John Velazquez
Todd Pletcher
Joevia
Jose Lezcano
Gregory Sacco
Master Fencer
Julien Leparoux
Koichi Tsunoda
Sir Winston
Joel Rosario
Mark Casse
Spinoff
Javier Castellano
Todd Pletcher
Tacitus
Jose Ortiz
William Mott
Tax
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Danny Gargan
|War of Will
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Mark Casse
