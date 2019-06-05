2019 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who called Triple Crown races reveals best picks

Three weeks after winning the first Triple Crown race of their careers, trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione will try to win their second on Saturday when they take War of Will to the starting gate in the 2019 Belmont Stakes. On May 18, War of Will got a perfect, ground-saving ride from Gaffalione to win the Preakness Stakes. The win crossed off a missing milestone for the 58-year-old Casse, who had won almost 2,700 races in his career prior to his first Triple Crown race win. On Tuesday, War of Will drew the No. 9 post in the 10-horse field and was installed as the 2-1 second choice in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds behind favorite Tacitus, who is 9-5. With so little separating the top two choices on Saturday, and plenty of other intriguing value selections on the board, you need to see the predictions from horse racing handicapper Hank Goldberg before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape, Goldberg is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Goldberg has Intrepid Heart, who drew the No. 8 post and is the fourth choice at 10-1, among his top-five choices. Intrepid Heart has raced only three times (winning twice), the fewest of the Belmont starters. But Goldberg sees that as a positive; the best for Intrepid Heart is yet to come. In his last start, the Peter Pan Stakes, he stumbled at the start and finished third as the even-money favorite.

Given the horse's poor start in his last race, Goldberg is forgiving Intrepid Heart for his finish. This son of Tapit is bred to thrive at the 1.5-mile distance of the race; three sons of Tapit have won the Belmont since 2014. In addition, Intrepid Heart's dam sire, Touch Gold, won the Belmont in 1997, upsetting Silver Charm.

A shocker: Goldberg is fading Master Fencer, the third choice at 8-1 Belmont Stakes 2019 odds. Goldberg doesn't have the horse finishing in the top five. The Japanese bred horse is trying to become the first from that country to win a Triple Crown race in the United States. He has just two wins in seven career starts and only one in four starts this year.

His late run in the Kentucky Derby was visually impressive. But horses who trail that far back in the early stages of a race typically don't do well in the Belmont Stakes. Also, in his preparations for the Belmont, Master Fencer had an awkward workout in which he stumbled nearing the finish line and didn't look all that comfortable.

Goldberg is even higher another darkhorse who is bred to run the distance at the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fence 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1