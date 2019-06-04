2019 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who called Triple Crown races reveals picks

The 2019 Belmont Stakes post draw will be on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and a field of 10 is expected to be entered for the final leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday at Belmont Park. The race will culminate an unusual Triple Crown season that featured the favorite for the Kentucky Derby pulling out of the field just days before the race, an unprecedented disqualification of the Derby winner resulting in a 65-1 long shot being elevated to first place, a lawsuit challenging the result, a riderless horse in the Preakness Stakes and a redemption winner taking the second leg of the Triple Crown. The Belmont Stakes is shaping up to have a pair of top contenders: Tacitus, who is the early 13-8 favorite in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds, and War of Will, the 2-1 second choice. No other horse is going off shorter than 8-1. With several intriguing long shots in the Belmont field, and so little separating the top two choices on Saturday, you need to see what legendary horse handicapper Hank Goldberg is saying about the race before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A legendary prognosticator and current horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Belmont Stakes. He was all over Justify to win, saying he'd get over the fatigue of winning two Triple Crown races and overcome a tough No. 1 post position. The result: Justify made history by going wire-to-wire to complete just the 13th Triple Crown ever. He was all over Justify months before the Kentucky Derby even happened and picked him in every Triple Crown race.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source, and anyone who follows him has reaped life-changing paydays. In fact, if you had laid $300 on his Belmont picks in 2004, you would have cashed for over $21,000. That year, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the race at a pizzeria in Queens. The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

That's not the only time his connections paid off. He chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 long shot Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness picks. The result: he cashed his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and, just like that, a $50 wager became $11,000.

His winning streak has continued too. Goldberg got 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape, Goldberg is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Goldberg is high on Intrepid Heart, a double-digit long shot at 10-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Intrepid Heart has just three starts -- all this year -- but has won two of them. In his last race, the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park, he stumbled at the start but still rallied to finish third.

Intrepid Heart has the breeding to win the Belmont. His sire, Tapit, has sired two of the last three Belmont winners: Creator in 2016 and Tapwrit in 2017. And his dam sire, Touch Gold, won the 1997 Belmont Stakes. In addition, Intrepid Heart is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won the Belmont three times -- Rags to Riches (2007), Palace Malice (2013) and Tapwrit -- more than any trainer in the race.

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading Everfast, who is the 8-1 third choice in the Belmont Stakes 2019 odds. Goldberg doesn't have this horse among his top three early favorites. This Dale Romans trainee is coming off a second-place finish in the Preakness Stakes in which he raced last early before rallying along the rail to get second by a nose.

But he has only one win in 11 career starts and zero wins in six starts this year. In addition, his Preakness finish was aided by a fast pace that he is not likely to get in a Belmont race that, on paper, lacks speed. Finally, his late-running style is not one that traditionally has well in the Belmont Stakes. Since 2010, only one winner of the race, Tapwrit in 2017, was more than three lengths off the lead at any point.

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the Belmont Stakes 2019. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if he hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a colossal payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Belmont Stakes picks? And which darkhorse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Belmont odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.



Tacitus 13-8

War of Will 2-1

Everfast 8-1

Spinoff 9-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Master Fencer 11-1

Sir Winston 16-1

Tax 16-1

Joevia 33-1