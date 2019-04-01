2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes early picks

With many prep races already in the books, the 2019 Kentucky Derby field is taking shape. The annual Run for the Roses takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 4 and marks the first Triple Crown race of the year. The 2018 Derby was one for the ages, with Justify outlasting Good Magic by 2.5 lengths on a sloppy day along the Ohio River. This time around, Game Winner is going off as the early 9-2 favorite, while the Bob Baffert-trained Improbable is right behind him, listed at 7-1 on the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds board. Before you make any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks, see what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his early picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Code of Honor, one of the Vegas favorites at 14-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019.

"Code of Honor didn't get the pace he wanted in the Florida Derby," Demling told SportsLine. Code of Honor finished behind Maximum Security and Bodexpress in the 2019 Florida Derby and only has one win outside of his Maiden Special Weight race to his credit, the Fountain of Youth Stakes. There are far better values in the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup than the 14-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Instead, Demling is high on War of Will, a long shot at 25-1 Kentucky Derby odds. This under-the-radar horse is getting back to his winning ways, according to Demling.

"War of Will moved way up the odds board when trainer Mark Casse said the colt is back to himself and looks like he'll be ready for the Kentucky Derby 2019," Demling said. War of Will finished a disappointing ninth in the Louisiana Derby, but won the Risen Star and Lecomte Stakes in back-to-back starts before that. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Demling also loves a massive long shot who's heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Game Winner 9-2

Improbable 7-1

Hidden Scroll 10-1

Omaha Beach 10-1

Instagrand 14-1

Code of Honor 14-1

Roadster 18-1

Bourbon War 20-1

Long Range Toddy 20-1

War of Will 25-1

Tacitus 25-1

Anothertwistafate 25-1

Spinoff 25-1

Haikal 25-1

Galilean 30-1

Much Guston 30-1

By My Standards 30-1

Cutting Humor 30-1

Nolo Contesto 40-1

Harvey Wallbanger 40-1

Country House 40-1

Maximim Security 40-1

Alwayssmining 40-1