2019 Kentucky Derby predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

The 145th Run for the Roses, the 2019 Kentucky Derby, takes place on Saturday, and this year's installment features an abundance of storylines. The 2019 Kentucky Derby favorite, Omaha Beach, scratched with an entrapped epiglottis, and Haikal could reportedly also bow out. That paved the way for other horses to climb the 2019 Kentucky Derby odds board. Meanwhile, trainer Bob Baffert is looking to win his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby, and Hall of Fame trainers Bill Mott and Steve Asmussen are gunning for their first. Then there's 58-year-old Jon Court, who will become the oldest jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby when he sits atop Long Range Toddy. It's a wide open field, with five horses going off at under 10-1 in the current 2019 Kentucky Derby odds, so a little expert help can go a long way.

History could be made on Saturday at Churchill Downs, which has been the site of plenty of memorable moments in recent years. In 2015, American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, living up to the hype that surrounded him for months. As all horse racing fans all know, he went on to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, becoming the first Triple Crown winner since 1978. Last year, the equally-hyped Justify -- who, like American Pharoah, was trained by Baffert -- splashed his way to a Derby win over a sloppy racetrack. He also went on to win the Preakness and Belmont, becoming just the 13th Triple Crown winner in history.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the top 2019 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

Demling has also been on fire in the Preakness. In fact, he nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years with Justify. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational and Pennsylvania Derby, just to name a few. Recently, he also crushed his exotics like the superfecta in the Pegasus World Cup, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Arkansas Derby. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $69 on a $2 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Justify and Good Magic.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $282 on a $2 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Justify, Good Magic, and Audible.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid over $39,000 in last year's Kentucky Derby on a $2 bet with Justify, Good Magic, Audible, and Instilled Regard.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Game Winner (9-2), he plans to hold tickets with Improbable (5-1), Roadster (5-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.

