2019 Preakness predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

Winless in three races this year, the Bob Baffert-trained Improbable will look to redeem himself on Saturday in the 2019 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. The son of City Zip is coming off a fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby in which he was the 4-1 favorite. Prior to the Derby, he finished second in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. Despite his 0-for-3 record in 2019, Improbable is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the current 2019 Preakness Stakes odds and the highest finishing Derby horse to compete at Pimlico. His trainer, Bob Baffert, has won the Preakness seven times, including last year with Justify and in 2015 with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. War or Will, whose traffic trouble in the Run for the Roses has been well-publicized, is No. 2 on the odds board among the 2019 Preakness contenders at 4-1. With no Triple Crown at stake, the Preakness 2019 is a prime opportunity for horses to cement their legacy with a victory at this storied track in front of a worldwide audience. Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 6:48 p.m. ET.

History could be made on Saturday at Pimlico, which has been the site of plenty of epic finishes over the years. In fact, 2019 is the 30th anniversary of arguably the most memorable Preakness Stakes ever. In 1989, Kentucky Derby winner Sunday Silence and his rival, Easy Goer, battled nose-to-nose the length of the stretch in an epic, pulsating finish. Sunday Silence prevailed by a desperate nose in what remains one of the sport's most memorable moments of the last 40 years.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $27.40 on a $2 bet last year with Justify and Bravazo.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid almost $150 on a $1 bet last year with Justify, Bravazo, and Tenfold.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $372.50 on a $1 bet last year with Justify, Bravazo, Tenfold, and Good Magic.

