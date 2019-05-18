2019 Preakness Stakes odds, top contenders, lineup: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races shares picks

Avid and casual horse racing fans will be tuned into Saturday's Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown, the 2019 Preakness Stakes, which goes to post at 6:48 p.m. ET from historic Pimlico Race Course. Top trainers and jockeys are in the 2019 Preakness field competing for a $1.5 million purse, $900,000 of which goes to the winner. The morning line favorite is Improbable, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert and listed at 5-2 in the current 2019 Preakness odds. The trainer of Justify and American Pharoah, the last two Triple Crown winners, Baffert is seeking a record eighth Preakness Stakes victory. Improbable has not won in three races this year, but will be saddled by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, who was atop Justify last year at Pimlico. The 2019 Preakness weather forecast is calling for sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the mid-70s, ideal for horses and spectators alike. The pleasant 2019 Preakness track conditions are in stark contrast to the rain and slop endured at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. With such a deep and talented field, you'll want to hear what longtime horse racing handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before placing any 2019 Preakness picks of your own.

Goldberg knew who was going to win the Preakness the last two years before the race even happened. How? Decades of experience as one of the nation's top horse handicapping experts helps, but he also goes straight to the source.

Two years ago, he was all over Cloud Computing as a massive 14-1 underdog to win the Preakness after chatting up the horse's trainer, Chad Brown. When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced, putting him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever -- if you wagered $50 on his Preakness Stakes picks that year, you would have won an earth-shattering $11,000.

Goldberg nailed Justify at last year's Preakness, too. In fact, he was all over that horse months before the future Triple Crown winner took the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year, another massive payout for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also cashed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is up big-time.

Now with the race at Pimlico approaching, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Preakness Stakes picks.

We can tell you he's high on Owendale, a long shot at 10-1 Preakness odds. Owendale comes in with plenty of momentum after winning the Lexington Stakes on April 13, besting Anothertwistafate, a 2019 Preakness favorite at 6-1. Owendale has won two of his last three races and hit the board in four of his five career starts. He turned heads with his splits in training last week for the Preakness Stakes 2019. His trainer, rising star Brad Cox, also trained Monomoy Girl, who won last year's Kentucky Oaks, Acorn Stakes, and Breeders' Cup Distaff.

Goldberg believes Owendale has all the skills needed to make a legitimate run in the Preakness 2019. "He's a really talented horse and will likely still end up listed at double-digit odds by race time. That means we are getting a huge value for a real contender," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Owendale is one of the 2019 Preakness horses I'm high on Saturday and will fly under the radar."

Another shocker: Goldberg is fading War of Will, one of the top Vegas favorites at 4-1. In fact, Goldberg says War of Will doesn't even hit the board.

War of Will may go down in history as the horse that was impacted by Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby, which led to the first disqualification of a winning Derby horse on objection. War of Will faded after the incident and ended up in seventh. The front-running colt didn't get his race going at the crowded Derby after starting in the No. 1 post position. He's drawn No. 1 again for the Preakness and won't be the speed of the race at Pimlico, so Goldberg sees another fade in his future.

"I don't like War of Will in the 1-post. Their camp is saying he'll be okay coming out of the rail, but I don't buy it," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He needs the lead, but he's not going to have it in the 2019 Preakness. I don't see him near the front at the end." Despite being one of the Preakness Stakes 2019 favorites, War of Will isn't worth the 4-1 premium he's commanding.

Goldberg is also all over another darkhorse to take down the 2019 Preakness Stakes.

2019 Preakness Stakes odds:



Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior's Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1