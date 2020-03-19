2020 Fair Grounds Oaks odds, predictions, contenders: Expert picks from top handicapping champion

The road to the Kentucky Oaks gets more serious on Saturday when a field of six three-year-old fillies enters the starting gate for the 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks in New Orleans. Saturday's race will be the first 2020 Kentucky Derby prep race to award 100 qualifying points to the winner, guaranteeing her a spot in the Kentucky Oaks, which is now scheduled for Sept. 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Steve Asmussen-trained Finite is the 3-5 morning-line favorite in the current 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks odds. Bonny South is the 4-1 second choice among the 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks contenders, while Tempers Rising is right behind at 9-2. Stop Shoppin Tammy (8-1), Antoinette (12-1) and French Rose (20-1) round out the 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks lineup. Post time is 5:15 p.m. ET. You'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks picks of your own.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in last week's Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Over the last three weekends, Kinchen has an ROI of 90.80 percent.

Kinchen is completely fading Bonny South, even though he's one of the favorites at 4-1. Trained by Brad Cox, this 3-year-old daughter of Munnings has two wins in three career starts and is coming off a victory in an optional claiming race five weeks ago.

But one of Bonny South's victories came via disqualification, and she has crossed the finish line first in only one race so far. In addition, this off-the-pace runner took advantage of a pace meltdown in her last start, rallying from 14 lengths behind to win, and she's not likely to get the same setup with just a six-horse field in the Fair Grounds Oaks 2020.

