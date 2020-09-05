The Bob Baffert-trained Thousand Words will try to live up to his $1 million price tag on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. A three-year-old son of Pioneerof the Nile, the same sire of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, Thousand Words sold for $1 million two years ago. He will become just the 22nd horse sold for $1 million or more at public auction since 1982 to race in the Kentucky Derby. He's listed at 12-1 in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill, behind only Tiz the Law (5-8), Honor A.P. (5-1), and Authentic (8-1).

The 2020 Kentucky Derby post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. If Thousand Words wins the Run for the Roses, he'll become just the second horse sold for $1 million or more to accomplish the feat. In 1998, Japanese businessman Fusao Sekiguchi bought a yearling sired by Mr. Prospector for $4 million and named him Fusaichi Pegasus. Two years later, the colt left the starting gate as the 5-2 favorite in the Kentucky Derby and won going away. He remains the most expensive horse sold at public auction since 1982 to compete in the Run for the Roses.

The horse racing expert enters the Kentucky Derby 2020 on a major heater: He has picked the winner of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

In the Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of a limited field, and trainer Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $3,009.60 on a $2 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Country House and Code of Honor.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $5,737.65 on a $0.50 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Country House, Code of Honor and Tacitus.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid a whopping $51,400.10 in last year's Kentucky Derby on a $1 bet with Country House, Code of Honor, Tacitus and Improbable.

