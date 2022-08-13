One of the country's most storied turf races, the 2022 Arlington Million, will be run at Churchill Downs for the first time when the starting gate opens on Saturday in Louisville, Ky. The $1 million race had been run at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill., since its inception in 1981, but after the track closed last year, the race was moved to Churchill Downs. This year, the frontrunning Smooth Like Straight is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Arlington Million odds. The Brendan Walsh-trained Santin is the 3-1 second choice in the nine-horse 2022 Arlington Million field.

Set Piece (4-1) and Sacred Life (9-2) round out the top four choices. Post time is 6:25 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to leave the starting gate, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Arlington Million picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. And in June's Belmont Stakes, she hit the top two finishers. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not the morning-line favorite, Smooth Like Strait. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Smooth Like Strait has seven wins, eight seconds and three thirds in 21 career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita on May 30.

But only one of Smooth Like Strait's victories has come at the Arlington Million distance of 1 1/8 miles. "Nine furlongs has proven to be a salty distance for him to hold his speed, and while I am sure he can hit the board, the added ground leaves me concerned," Yu told SportsLine. See who to pick here.

