Calumet Farm can add to its record number of wins when it sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Once one of the country's premier horse-racing operations that produced Triple Crown winners Whirlaway and Citation, Calumet has won the Kentucky Derby a record eight times, four more than the next closest owner. However, Calumet has not won the race since 1968. This year, Calumet's Happy Jack is a mammoth 200-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Epicenter, owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. One of three 2022 Kentucky Derby horses listed at 6-1, Messier has three wins and three seconds in six career starts. Two starts ago, he cruised to a 15-length win in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

However, Messier finished behind Taiba in his last start, and Yu cannot envision a scenario in which Messier beats that foe in Louisville. "He was bested by Taiba in that race pretty handily, he has been defeated before as a favorite, and while he had one brilliant race [against four rivals], I think his odds are too low to back him," Yu told SportsLine. Yu will not have Messier in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Instead, Yu is high on Charge It, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Charge It is arguably the best bred horse in the race. His sire is Tapit, the country's most accomplished living stallion. His dam is I'll Take Charge, a daughter of Take Charge Lady, who is responsible for champions including Will Take Charge, Grade 1 winner Take Charge Indy and multiple graded stakes winner As Time Goes By.

Charge It is coming off a second place finish in the Florida Derby, but Yu believes he can improve significantly off that effort. "Charge It was ultra-green in his last race, which was also his stakes debut, his first try versus winners, and just his third career start, but still managed to out-finish a bevy of runners with more experience to run second," she told SportsLine.

