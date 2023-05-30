There will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year after Mage won the Kentucky Derby and National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes. However, there is still plenty of anticipation surrounding the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10. National Treasure gave trainer Bob Baffert the most Preakness Stakes victories of all-time with eight and he is one of the top 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders at 6-1. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, sitting ahead of Angel of Empire (4-1).

Mage will not be included in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field following his third-place finish in the Preakness Stakes. Which 2023 Belmont Stakes horses should you back with your 2023 Belmont Stakes bets? The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his horse racing picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. After winning four straight races, Tapit Trice struggled at the 1 3/16-mile Kentucky Derby, placing seventh. He was the second-choice in the odds, but finished 9 1/4 lengths back in his first race at longer than 1 1/8 miles.

His sire, Tapit, also appeared to max out at 1 1/8 miles, as he finished ninth in the 2004 Kentucky Derby. His dam, Danzatrice, never attempted longer than 1 1/6 miles, and now Tapit Trice will try to sustain over 1 1/2 miles. Demling notes that Tapit Trice's seventh place at the Kentucky Derby looks better on paper than it actually was after he passed several tired horses late. Based on the horse's performance at Churchill Downs and questionable stamina, there are far better options in the 2023 Belmont Stakes lineup, according to Demling. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One gained Triple Crown experience when he finished fourth in the Preakness after earning his spot in the field with a win at the Bath House Row Stakes. Red Route One has faced elite fields during the past year, finishing second in the Southwest Stakes and Rebel Stakes.

He is a son of Gun Runner, the 2017 Horse of the Year who retired with just under $16 million in prize money. Red Route One was originally going to be in the Kentucky Derby field, but his sixth-place finish in the Arkansas Derby rerouted him to the Bath House Row. His trainer, Steve Asmussen, won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 and has another chance to win with Red Route One this year. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Instead, Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta at the Preakness and has called four of the last five Belmont winners.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses