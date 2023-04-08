Todd Pletcher can break the record for wins in the Blue Grass Stakes by a trainer when he sends out the favored Tapit Trice in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. The 55-year-old Pletcher has won the Blue Grass three times, which is tied with four trainers for the most ever. On Saturday he goes for Blue Grass win No. 4 with Tapit Trice, who is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The Brad Cox-trained Verifying is second in the odds at 3-1 in the 11-horse Blue Grass Stakes 2023 field, while Raise Cain (9-2), Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Sun Thunder (10-1) round out the top five in the odds.

Post time for the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes 2023 is 5:15 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Blue Grass Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

And last week he hit the late Pick 4 on Saturday at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby for $78.

Top 2023 Blue Grass Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading 5-2 morning-line favorite Tapit Trice. A 3-year-son of Tapit, Tapit Trice has three wins and a third in four career starts. He is coming off a win in the Tampa Bay Derby.

But Weir is not impressed with Tapit Trice's performance in that race, which earned a modest 88 Beyer Speed Figure. "There's always a chance that he just didn't care for the Tampa surface and won despite it, but as the morning-line favorite, I will play against him," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers three horses over Tapit Trice. See who they are at SportsLine.

