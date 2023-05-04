It's Triple Crown season in American horse racing with the 2023 Kentucky Derby scheduled for Saturday at Churchill Downs. Louisville native Brad Cox is technically already a Kentucky Derby winner with Mandaloun in 2021 but he never had to visit the winner's circle since he didn't become the champion until Medina Spirit was disqualified a year later. However, Cox will have four chances to earn a victory just blocks from where he grew up at the Kentucky Derby 2023. Angel of Empire finished third in the 2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 154 points after wins at the Risen Star Stakes and Arkansas Derby. He's third in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds at 8-1.

Todd Pletcher will have three bites at the apple as he looks to become the seventh trainer in history with three Kentucky Derby wins, including race favorite Forte (3-1). The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. Pletcher has six wins in American Classics to his name, including Kentucky Derby wins with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017. However, Pletcher has had a record 62 entries in the Kentucky Derby and has only hit the board eight times.

Forte is the most accomplished three-year-old in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field with six wins in seven starts, five graded-stakes wins and four Grade 1 wins. However, he'll be one of a number of 2023 Kentucky Derby horses looking to stalk the pace and that means that positioning and a clean trip will be critical. While he's a deserving favorite, Demling doesn't see value given this is a horse that hasn't produced particularly imposing speed figures. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Japan-born horse earned his spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field with an impressive win at the UAE Derby. Derma Sotogake was able to overcome drawing the rail to defeat an international field and post the fastest UAE Derby time in five years.

The Japan-born horse earned his spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field with an impressive win at the UAE Derby. Derma Sotogake was able to overcome drawing the rail to defeat an international field and post the fastest UAE Derby time in five years.

The horse drew the No. 17 post at Churchill Downs, and two of the last four winners came from outside of Post 16 to win the Kentucky Derby. Derma Sotogake's trainer, Hidetaka Otonashi, also was a jockey for 14 years, so he's uniquely positioned to know what's best for the horse, while jockey Christophe Lemaire is making his second straight Kentucky Derby appearance.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023?

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures