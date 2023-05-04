Irad Ortiz Jr. has a pair of Triple Crown victories under his belt after he won the Belmont Stakes twice, including last year aboard Mo Donegal. The four-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey has a strong chance to add another to his resume on the back of Forte in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Ortiz has come away empty in six previous starts in "The Run for the Roses," his best finish being fourth with Improbable in 2019. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tapit Trice is second among the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses at 5-1. Both 2023 Kentucky Derby entries are trained by Todd Pletcher, who has two Kentucky Derby wins and four Belmont Stakes victories to his credit. Angel of Empire rounds out the top three in the Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. The gray colt has followed a third-place finish in his debut with four straight wins. He did not break sharply from the starting gate in his last two victories, however, and only beat Verifying by a neck in the Blue Grass Stakes last month.

Tapit Trice's late-running style in this 20-horse race is a major reason Yu is staying away from him. "There's a reason only one late runner (Rich Strike) has won the Derby since 2014, and he needed a serious pace meltdown," Yu told SportsLine. She is not using Tapit Trice in any of her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Derma Sotogake, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. No horse from Japan has ever won the Kentucky Derby, but that streak could end on Saturday, according to Yu.

"A son of champion sprinter Mind Your Biscuits, Derma Sotogake looked like the real deal in winning the UAE Derby," Yu told SportsLine. "The UAE Derby hasn't been a great steppingstone to the Run for the Roses, but the recent utter domination of international races by Japan leaves me thinking he is not impossible. I'm not in love with his draw, but he still remains a contender." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Yu is also high on a massive longshot who "will get more ground to work with in the Derby, which is what he is crying out for." She is including this horse in her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Kentucky Derby? What massive longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who cashed last year's winning ticket, and find out.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses