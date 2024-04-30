The 2024 Kentucky Derby will have plenty of storylines to follow, but one of the most exciting features Fierceness. The three-year-old is looking to become the first horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby starting from post No. 17. Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite according to the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, so he'll have a chance to break that curse on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs. Other 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders include Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1) and Just a Touch (10-1). Should you back a favorite, or should your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets include one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby longshots like Stronghold (20-1) or Endlessly (30-1)?

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

2024 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet

With SportsLine's Kentucky Derby 2024 cheat sheet, you'll get valuable information for every horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. The Kentucky Derby cheat sheet will give you post position, connections, odds, career record, earnings, past performances and speed figures. You'll also get analysis from Demling on each horse, including his breakdown of race favorite Fierceness.

Fierceness is drawing plenty of attention ahead of the Kentucky Derby 2024. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse is coming off a win in the Florida Derby on March 30 and has posted a 110 speed figure in two of his last three starts, both of which were victories. The Florida Derby champion has gone on to win the Kentucky Derby 25 times between 1953 and 2023. However, Fierceness has never won back-to-back starts and struggled as the clear favorite at the Champagne Stakes (seventh) and Holy Bull Stakes (third).

Fierceness

Post position: 17

Trainer: Todd Pletcher (Kentucky Derby winner in 2010, 2017)

Jockey: John Velazquez (Kentucky Derby winner in 2011, 2017, 2020)

Odds: 5-2

Career earnings: $1,703,850 (second in Derby field)

Career record (starts-win-place-show): 5-3-0-1

Notable win: Florida Derby (G1)

Best consensus speed figure: 110 (first in Derby field)

Last Race: 1st by 13.5 Florida Derby (G1)

