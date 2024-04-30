The 2024 Kentucky Derby post positions have been revealed, which gives bettors new information to work with ahead of Saturday's race at Churchill Downs. Post No. 5 has produced the most champions of any gate (10), while No. 8 and No. 10 have each seen nine winners emerge. The No. 17 post is the only one that has never generated a winner, and only three Kentucky Derby horses have finished in the money from that position. Fierceness occupies that gate this year and is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Fierceness will have to fend off other 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders like Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1), who were both impressive during the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Post time for the first leg of the Triple Crown is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby offering arguably the best betting opportunity of any single sporting event of the year, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs in early April.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

For Saturday, he has handicapped the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Fierceness, even though he is the top favorite. Fierceness is coming off an impressive victory in the Florida Derby, establishing himself as the favorite for this race after winning by a record 13.5 lengths. He has won three of five career starts, but he has yet to win back-to-back races and will now face the toughest field of his career.

Fierceness will also have to overcome the history of the No. 17 gate, with none of the previous 44 horses having won from that position. His sire, City of Light, is off to a promising start as a sire, but his progeny have an average winning distance below seven furlongs. Weir does not trust Fierceness at this stage of his career since he has not proven he can overcome adversity, especially at a longer distance.

Another curveball: Weir is high on the chances of Japanese invader Forever Young, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. Forever Young is a proven winner, having crossed the finish line first in his last five starts.

Forever Young also comes from a championship pedigree. He's from the second crop of Real Steel, a Dubai Turf winner. Forever Young's estimated figures for his three-year-old races are right in line with the top three-year-old figures among the American horses, minus Fierceness. "He looks live and will be interesting at double-digit odds," Weir told SportsLine. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Weir is high on a big double-digit longshot who "could be ready for his best." Weir is including this surprising horse in his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Derby 2024, and what double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the horse racing insider who has had multiple five-figure days at the track and just hit an $18,000 payday, and find out.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions