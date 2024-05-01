There will be a family rivalry taking place when the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses descend on Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. North America's winningest horse trainer is back at it with a solo submission in the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup, Track Phantom. Elsewhere in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, his 25-year-old son, Keith Asmussen, will make his Kentucky Derby debut as a jockey atop Just Steel. Both horses are 20-1 longshots in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Should you consider members of this racing family when you make your 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions? The Todd Pletcher-trained colt Fierceness, who won the Florida Derby, is the 5-2 favorite in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. Sierra Leone follows at 3-1, while Catching Freedom is 8-1.

What can fans expect from the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses at Churchill Downs on Saturday? The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

After the first Kentucky Derby took place in 1875, it didn't take long for the race to grow in popularity. In 1894, a 285-foot grandstand was built so that more fans could be accommodated on race day. Publicity grew for the Kentucky Derby over the next few decades leading up to the first radio broadcast of the race in 1925. The Kentucky Derby was broadcast internationally in the 1930s despite the U.S. going through the Great Depression, and the first local telecast of the race took place in 1949. In 1952, the Kentucky Derby was nationally televised live for the first time.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

