While drawing the rail is seen as a disadvantage at the Kentucky Derby, the same won't be said for drawing the No. 1 post at the 2024 Preakness Stakes. Three of the last nine Preakness winners have started from the rail, including National Treasure last year. Overall, the No. 6 post has been the most fruitful, producing 17 winners all-time. Seize the Grey drew the 6-spot for the Preakness Stakes 2024 on Saturday, though he's a 15-1 longshot in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. The favorite Muth was slated to exit from the No. 4 post, but he was scratched on Wednesday due to a fever. Mystik Dan is 5-2 in the 2024 Preakness odds as he goes for the second jewel of the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had picking the Preakness the last two years.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Preakness Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Most importantly, she has had a read on the Preakness the last two years. She hit the exacta in both 2022 (Early Voting over Epicenter) and last year (National Treasure over Blazing Sevens).

For the second leg of the Triple Crown, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Preakness Stakes lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of double-digit longshot Just Steel. Six horses have Preakness Stakes odds 2024 equal to or shorter than Just Steel, but just two other 2024 Preakness Stakes contenders have higher speed figures than his 102. Just Steel flashed that speed at the Arkansas Derby, where he finished second and narrowly lost to Muth. While he has yet to win a graded stakes race, Just Steel's pedigree, connections and post position are hard to top.

The horse's sire, Justify, was the 2018 Triple Crown champion and will be inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in August. Meanwhile, trainer D. Wayne Lukas is already a Hall of Famer with a resume that includes six previous Preakness wins. Finally, Just Steel drew the No. 7 post, which has produced seven winners over the last 35 years, the most by any post over that span. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a longshot who "should get a cozy trip." She is including this horse in her 2024 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's also sharing her shocking prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. She's sharing which 2024 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes? Where does Mystik Dan finish? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the Santa Anita Park-based racing insider who has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes the last two years, and find out.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders