Two trainers were playing the numbers game at the 2024 Preakness Stakes, as Bob Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas were the only trainers with multiple horses in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, until the Baffert's Muth scratched on Wednesday. Baffert holds the record with eight victories by a trainer, while Lukas has accumulated six wins. Baffert had the favorite, Muth (8-5), and still has Imagination (5-1) among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses. Meanwhile, Lukas' pair of 2024 Preakness Stakes contenders include 15-1 longshots Just Steel and Seize the Gray. How will these four fare at the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course? With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes is the 100-year anniversary of Nellie Morse winning The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown in 1924. That year's Preakness is notable for being the final one contested at a distance of 1 1/8 miles and for being won by a filly. Nellie Morse was the daughter of 1914 Belmont Stakes winner Luke McLuke, and the filly amazingly won the 1924 Preakness Stakes just four days after winning the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. Back then, the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes was known as the Pimlico Oaks, and horses had very little rest time between races, as Nellie Horse won a total of three races over a nine-day span. She was the fourth filly to win the Preakness, and Nellie Horse remains the only horse to win both the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and Preakness Stakes.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in the Preakness Stakes, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

Demling is fading Catching Freedom this year, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Instead, he is building his tickets around Imagination and a big longshot who "is good enough to get a piece against this field." You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2024. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures